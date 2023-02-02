National Treasure: Edge of History episode 9 recap-Are Jess and her father in serious trouble?  

Season 1 episode 9 of National Treasure: Edge of History, focused on Jess who, after discovering that he was still alive, managed to reunite with her father. Despite the good fortune, the latest episode also saw her fall into great danger alongside him. Jess and her father, Rafael, were captured by the sinister and ruthless Billie, who cunningly installed a tracking device in Rafael's shoe.

The latest episode of the series, titled A Meeting with Salazar, has been directed by Brad Tanenbaum and written by Diya Mishra & Maura Milan.

National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lyndon Smith. Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha also appear in guest roles. The series was created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.

New episodes of the show are released every Wednesday on Disney+ at 00:00 am PT/ 3:00 am ET.

National Treasure: Edge of History episode 9--Will Jess and David escape from captivity?

The episode begins by showcasing a vulnerable Jess who, along with her father Rafael, has been captured by Billie. However, the clever protagonist is able to use Ethan's phone, which she stashes on one of the bags on the plane they are going to board.

Meanwhile, Oren begins to get cold feet and reveals everything to Agent Ross. It is then revealed that Myle's body has not been found, and there is no evidence against Billie. Oren gets a polygraph test done, and after passing it, Ross starts to believe that he's onto something.

On the other hand, Tasha has a word with Ross, and the latter asks for her help to find Jess. Tasha refuses to help her and adds that all feds are the same, and they’re treating her like a criminal. On the plane, Rafael distracts Billie, and Jess successfully retrieves Ethan's phone when Casey isn't paying attention. However, she also finds an old sewing needle in a pencil and realizes it could open something.

Ross continues her search while Tasha, Ethan, and Oren try to track Ethan's phone. Right before Jess is about to activate the SOS tracker so that she could be found, Casey stops her. Meanwhile, Bille opens the medallion and realizes it's an ancient Wayfinder that points to the treasure in Devil's swamp.

Tasha tracks down Billie's plane, which was about to land at Vicksburg County Airport. The location was a two-hour drive, so the pair rush towards it. Elsewhere, Ross appears in the Clue Room but gets attacked by Billie's goons. A shootout ensues and one goon escapes with the phone while another is shot dead by Ross.

Billie's plane lands, and Rafael warns Jess about the traps. While talking, Tasha hacks into the cameras and realizes that Billie has an entire army behind him. She records it all before getting Ross involved for help. Ross then receives the recorded video of Bille holding Jess and her father at gunpoint. She tracks their location and leaves immediately.

We then learn that it was Ross' superior, Hendricks, who killed Sadusky. Ross finds out and takes his gun and forces him to cuff himself to the railing. Ross is then tragically killed by Hendricks using a sword, before he breaks free.

The episode comes to an end with Rafael realizing that Hendricks is none other than Salazar.

The next episode of National Treasure: Edge of History, titled Treasure Protectors, will be released on February 8, 2023, on Disney+. It will mark the season finale of the popular series.

National Treasure: Edge of History is based on, and is a continuation of, the National Treasure film series.

