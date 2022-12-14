SZA SOS Tour 2023: Tickets, presales, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American singer-songwriter SZA has announced the details of her first arena tour, in support of her recently released album SOS. SZA’s tour, billed as the The SOS North American Tour, will be backed by R&B artist Omar Apollo. The All the Stars singer will kick off the tour on February 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and will perform across different locations through May 21, concluding the trek at the Hangout Festival at the Gulf Shores in Alabama.

Speaking about touring, the singer, in a recent Consequence cover story, shared:

“I love touring. Touring is healing. That’s it. It definitely reminds you that people love you and not everybody is a reflection of the Internet that’s just trying to troll you. Like even if some of those people are people who troll you, they are fans. No one ever pays for a ticket to treat me like shit. So that’s a blessing.”

SZA SOS 2023 Tour: Tickets and dates

The general on-sale and official platinum onsale for SZA’s tour tickets will be available from December 16 at 12 pm PT on Ticketmaster. A number of presales, including Live Nation presale, Venue presale, and an official platinum presale will begin on December 15 at 10 am EST. The Ticketmaster presale can be accessed on December 15 at 10 am EST, using the code "Cheer".

Check out the SOS 2023 Tour Dates here:

February 21 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

February 22 – Chicago, IL at United Center

February 24 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

February 25 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

February 27 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

February 28 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

March 02 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

March 04 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

March 07 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

March 09 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

March 10 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

March 13 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

March 14 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

March 16 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

March 19 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

May 19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL at Hangout Festival

More about SZA’s recent album

SZA @sza COMPLETE LYRIC VIDEOS FOR ALL OF SOS OUT NOW 🤍🫡🤍 sza.lnk.to/SOSLyrics COMPLETE LYRIC VIDEOS FOR ALL OF SOS OUT NOW 🤍🫡🤍sza.lnk.to/SOSLyrics https://t.co/HIa3rq8fr6

SOS is the artist’s second studio album, which was released earlier this month through Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. It features guest artists Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. The album was backed by three singles, including Good Days, I Hate U, and Shirt.

Speaking about the album in an interview with Consequence, SZA said:

“I'm so tired of being pegged as [an] R&B artist. I feel like that's super disrespectful, because people are just like, ‘Oh, ‘cause you're Black, this is what you have to be' -- like, put in a box. And I hate that. With songs on this album, it's supposed to help round out the picture and the story.”

SZA’s new album boasts 23 tracks and is 68 minutes long.

