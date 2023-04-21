NBA YoungBoy x Westside collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

American rapper NBA YoungBoy has collaborated with Westside to release a new apparel collection. As one of the hottest new rappers on the scene, NBA YoungBoy has been making headlines with his music and recently announced his upcoming album Don't Try This At Home, which is set to release on April 21, 2023. The young rapper has also been making waves in the music industry with his latest single called WTF with the Tridian rapper Nicki Minaj.

In addition to his music career, NBA YoungBoy is making his mark in the fashion industry with this collaboration, which was released on April 20, 2023, through official e-commerce sites, including Never Broke Again LLC, Spencers, Hot Topic, and Zoomies.

More about the newly released NBA YoungBoy x Westside tees collection, which launched ahead of his sixth album Don't Try This At Home

The newly released collection launched ahead of his sixth album, Don't Try This At Home (Image via Never Broke Again)

The chart-topping rapper has been in the music scene for a long time. For those who aren't aware, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, started his music journey with the release of eight independent mixtapes between 2015 and 2017.

In January 2018, the rapper released his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name, which featured Outside Today as a lead single that peaked at number 31 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album topped at seven on the US Billboard 200.

In addition to his music career, he has also expressed interest in the fashion industry, having previously launched his clothing line called Never Broke Again. The latest collaboration between his brand and the Westside label has resulted in an official apparel collection that encapsulates NBA YoungBoy's signature style.

In a press release, YoungBoy's partner and Never Broke Again's co-owner Kyle "Montana" Clairborne commented upon the latest collaboration:

"I'm hyped up about our new gear with Westside Merchandising, you know what I'm saying? We came up with some fresh designs that represent the Never Broke Again style and YB’s fans."

The Head of Brand Development at Westside, Seth Anderson, also commented on the collaboration:

"We're thrilled to be working with NBA YoungBoy on this collection. He's one of the most talented and influential artists in the game right now, and we're honored to be able to bring his vision to life through our streetwear."

The new collection features multiple tees with bold graphics and designs to reflect YoungBoy's unique aesthetic and his Louisana roots. Other than tees, the collection is also expected to feature hoodies, hats, and more. A few designs in the collection include Bones, Doodles, Drip, Fonts, Gator, LSU, Parade, Scramble, and more.

The timing of the release of this collaborative collection couldn't be better as it coincides with the much-awaited Don't Try This At Home album. The collection is exclusively available on the aforementioned e-commerce sites and can be purchased for a retail price of $35 each.

