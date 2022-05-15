NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery: Where is Lars Itzo now and did he kill his wife Debbie Kelly? 

NBC News' Dateline: The Silhouette episode centers around the investigation into Lars Itzo and the death of 48-year-old Debora Kelly. In October 2015, Kelly was found by the police in her San Antonio home with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was shot dead by her husband Lars Itzo, who then made a frantic 911 call and made several desperate attempts to revive her.

The tragic event shocked the entire state of Texas and the case went to trial in 2016. Read on to find out where Lars Itzo is now and other details pertaining to the investigation.

Where is Lars Itzo now and did he kill his wife Debbie Kelly?

Lars Itzo, a contractor, met his future wife Debbie way back in 2012 when she'd hired him to work on the house she'd just purchased. Debora was the Vice President of National Surgical Healthcare and is described as an extremely hardworking woman with a great personality who was dedicated to her job. She'd also have to travel frequently for work purposes. In The Silhouette, it is revealed that Debora ''got a kick out of Lars' easygoing ways'' and adored his love for old-school board games and rebuilding muscle cars. The two got along really well and a year later, they got married.

On October 10, 2015, Lars shot Debbie with his shotgun but claimed that he thought someone had broken into his house. The police took him in immediately for questioning wherein Lars claimed that he thought she was still in bed with him and that he alerted her before getting up to check if someone had broken in. The police, however, did not believe him and felt his grief seemed forced.

Lars later stood trial wherein the prosecution pressed for a murder verdict after accusing him of faking his efforts to revive his wife. The prosecution established jealousy as his motive: Debora was the Vice-President of National Surgical Healthcare while Lars was a contractor. They claimed he did not like the fact that his wife earned more than him.

The jury, however, found him not guilty of murder but manslaughter and subsequently sentenced him to 15 years in prison. He also received a $10,000 fine.

He's currently serving his 15-year sentence at the Terrell Correctional Facility in Rosharon, Brazoria County, Texas. As per the State Department of Corrections' records, Lars' planned release date is December 14, 2031. But the 54-year-old will be eligible for parole on June 15, 2024.

