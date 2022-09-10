NBC Dateline: Where is Gavin Smith's wife Lisa now?

In May 2012, the disappearance of a movie executive, Gavin Smith, sent shockwaves through the nation. The case was deemed high-profile, with ample coverage from almost all media outlets around the country. Over two years later, some hikers found Gavin's remains in a remote area, kicking open the door for a full-blown murder investigation. This week Dateline NBC is all set to revisit the case.

Authorities soon joined the dots and charged John Lenzie Creech, a convicted drug dealer. Gavin Smith allegedly had an affair with his estranged wife for over four years. Creech reportedly followed his wife to a rendezvous point, where he beat Gavin to death in front of Chandrika Cade-Creech.

Lisa, Smith's wife, was a constant presence throughout the investigation. Despite their failing relationship, she was heavily affected by the death and sought punishment for her husband's killer.

Huffington Post LA @HuffPostLA "My husband would never abandon his children or me" -- Lisa Smith, wife of missing Fox exec. Gavin Smith huff.to/LCTawv "My husband would never abandon his children or me" -- Lisa Smith, wife of missing Fox exec. Gavin Smith huff.to/LCTawv

Since the case's resolution, Lisa has maintained a low profile and, according to reports, now resides in Keaau, Hawaii. Read on for more details about the victim's wife in the section below.

Who is Gavin Smith's wife, Lisa, and where is she now?

Los Angeles Times @latimes John Creech guilty of manslaughter in killing of Fox exec Gavin Smith, who was beaten to death and buried in desert lat.ms/2tCD7JS John Creech guilty of manslaughter in killing of Fox exec Gavin Smith, who was beaten to death and buried in desert lat.ms/2tCD7JS https://t.co/61nC12qbKH

Lisa Smith is the only constant presence in the entire investigation surrounding Gavin Smith. It was proved that she was not involved in the crime. Lisa and Gavin lived with their three children in West Hills, California. They looked like an ideal family from the outside, but their marriage had various problems.

The couple was dealing with a troubled marriage amidst financial crisis and Gavin's crippling painkiller addiction. He went to a rehabilitation clinic as a part of his recovery process, where he met Chandrika Cade-Creech. The two began an affair in 2008, which continued for the next four years. At the time of his disappearance, Gavin Smith had moved out of his family home and lived with a friend.

Miriam Hernandez @miriamtvnews Verdict in murder trial of John Creech/death of Fox exec Gavin Smith will be read at 11:30 says Judge Marcus. Verdict in murder trial of John Creech/death of Fox exec Gavin Smith will be read at 11:30 says Judge Marcus. https://t.co/QJbIXTCojr

This, and his history of addiction, led authorities to believe that he had gone missing. Only after his blood-smeared car was found they began a murder investigation. Despite their rocky relationship, Lisa said:

"I was the love of Gavin’s life. He adored me. Our family was exactly what he wanted to have. He just got lost."

On May 1, 2012, Lisa spoke to Gavin Smith about picking one of their kids up. When Gavin failed to turn up, Lisa worried and reported it to the authorities. During the long-drawn investigation, Lisa said:

"I love my husband. The not so pretty aspects, I would have preferred to be kept to myself… he didn’t mean for this to happen. For him to disappear off this earth… I’m devastated. I’m a mess. My hair’s falling out. I’m losing weight trying to support my family. I was quiet out of respect for my family and respect for the investigation."

After the authorities charged Creech with the murder of Gavin Smith, Lisa expressed her desire to see her husband's murderer receive the harshest punishments.

Miriam Hernandez @miriamtvnews John Creech gets highest term -11 yrs for manslaughter killing of Fox exec Gavin Smith. John Creech gets highest term -11 yrs for manslaughter killing of Fox exec Gavin Smith. https://t.co/mocsUdc1Ci

After the trial, Lisa and her children reportedly moved out of California. She has maintained a low profile since then. According to reports, she currently lives in Keaau, Hawaii. Not much is known about her present whereabouts.

