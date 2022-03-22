NCIS: Hawai'i Episode 17 preview: One before the mega-crossover

With only one week remaining before the much-anticipated crossover event, NCIS: Hawai'i is ready to air a new episode titled Breach. This episode will see the team engage in a race-against-time battle against an unknown attacker who tries to cause a dam malfunction, resulting in the entire island being isolated.

This episode will air on March 21, 2022. This is the final episode before the crossover event happens, where the Hawai'i team will enter the world of NCIS: Los Angeles creating a fuller NCIS universe. This episode will also see Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami).

This article will give more information about the latest episode of NCIS: Hawai'i and the upcoming crossover event.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 17 promo: A race to save the island

The promo of the upcoming episode was released a week back when the previous one aired. In this week's crisis, the team will face a hacker whose ransomware will cause havoc on the island by getting the dam to malfunction.

Being an island, this would mean that all connections to the outside world will be cut off if the hacker succeeds. You can see the team's urgency in the promo as this would completely disrupt the island's functioning, rendering many important things useless. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"After a ransomware attempt causes a dam to malfunction, Ernie and a team of hackers are tasked to find the culprit before all power and water is cut off on the island; Whistler gets a chance to apologize to Lucy and mend their relationship."

The episode will have a heavy focus on Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), the group's tech-power.

What is the crossover event of NCIS?

The NCIS franchise has had several crossover events over the past few years, where the original show and a spin-off, or a spin-off with another spin-off in an attempt to form an all-inclusive NCIS universe. Since it began, NCIS: Hawai'i has not featured in any of the other NCIS shows before.

Hence, this crossover is a chance for this show to get more integrated into the ones outside the island. The crossover event will take place on March 28, 2022.

NCIS: Hawai'i release date

The show's latest episode will air on the CBS channel on March 21, 2022, at 9 PM ET. It will also premiere on the official streaming service of CBS.

