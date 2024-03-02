NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4: Release date, where to watch and more

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 is scheduled for its arrival on CBS on March 4, 2024 at its designated time as per region.

After the action-packed case of the bank heist in the previous episode, Jesse seems to have realized the worth of being a family man. After witnessing his teenage idol’s fall from grace, Jesse possibly knows the worth of his choices better.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 will present a new case in the upcoming episode. The show, a spinoff of the parent NCIS series, is set in the island state Naval Department.

The third season of the show brings LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna to join the cast as a special guest. As for Agent Tennant and Agent Sam’s collaboration, they are working together whenever needed, but Tennant seems to doubt the reason behind Sam’s presence in Hawaii.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises the reader’s discretion.

When will NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 be released?

Sam Hanna is joining Tennant in investigations (Image via Instagram)

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 will air on CBS on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7 pm Pacific Time.

The episode will drop simultaneously in all the regions that air the show. As such, the time for airing will be different in different areas. Some of the timings are mentioned in the table below:

Hawaii Time Monday, March 4, 2024, at 5 pm Pacific Time Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7 pm Central Time Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10 pm Ontario, Canada Time Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10 pm Brazil Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 3 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 4 am South Korea Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12 pm

Where will NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 air?

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 will be aired on CBS, its official channel. However, viewers who are not able to access CBS via antenna or cable connection can wait for it to arrive on its streaming partner, Paramount Plus, the following day, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 will also be available live for viewers availing live TV platforms like Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Prime Video with Paramount+ and more.

The episode will be available to viewers in the UK via Disney Plus. In other regions with geo-blocking, a reliable VPN service can be used.

A short recap of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3

Jesse plays an important role in busting the heist thieves (Image via Instagram)

In the third episode of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3, the agents are called in when robbers steal $150,000 from the Naval bank and flee in a motocross bike. Jesse, an enthusiast in motocross racing, goes to meet the racers and finds his teenage biking idol among them.

Jesse, Kate and Kai identify one of the robbers in a bar throwing dollar bills in the air and want to take him in. However, he runs, gets hit by a truck and dies. Following that, Jesse gets close to his idol, TJ Shaw.

On one side TJ pretends to have tried to stop the bikers from robbing the bank, while on the other, he takes Jesse surfing to give the bikers a chance to escape. While the NCIS agents chase the bikers and start catching them, TJ takes Jesse aboard a plane. Leaving Jesse on the aircraft without a chute, TJ parachutes out. Jesse radio-contacts Tennant and is guided to fly and land the plane.

He realizes his teenage dream of biking and living free is gone, and he's a different person now. He learns his worth, as an agent and a family man, the hard way.

What is the expected plot of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4?

The synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 reads:

“When a Navy pilot is found murdered at a local military resort, the team goes under cover to discover a criminal enterprise hiding in plain sight.”

Titled Dead on Arrival, the fourth episode will likely take Agent Tennant’s team to another challenging task.

As per the synopsis, the agents will investigate the unnatural death of a Navy pilot. The event seems to have occurred in a military resort, one of the safe areas for Navy personnel.

While they will maintain discretion in their work, they will need to dig out the source of the organization behind it. Moreover, they will likely discover that the criminals have their network right in front of their noses.

How Agent Sam, Agent Tennant and her team nab the criminals and bust the organization remains to be seen. Additionally, Lucy, who has been missing in action for some time, may come back home to Kate in the upcoming episode.

To know what happens in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4, watch it on CBS on Monday, March 4, 2024, or stream it the next day on Paramount+.