NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 20 recap: Why did everyone suspect William Newsome? 

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 20 was the perfect build-up to the show's last episode which will be released next week. In the episode, an agent called William Newsome was suspected of being involved in the theft of military-grade weapons. The suspicion worsened after they realized that he was wealthier than a normal government servant.

This episode even ended on a stressful cliffhanger with our heroes being put in a life-and-death situation.

The episode was titled New Beginnings. It was directed by John Peter Kousakis and written by Kyle Harimoto & R. Scott Gemmill. It aired on May 14, 2023, on CBS. Its official synopsis read:

"When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent."

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 20 recap: Was William Newsome a dirty agent?

Callen's wedding was drawing closer but he was having trouble figuring out the seating chart for the evening. His fiance was not helping him and he even wanted to limit his future father-in-law to only one plus one.

Suddenly, he received a call from Admiral Kilbride, who asked him to assist the ATF. Apparently, ATF SAC Kerry Adams had lost contact with one of her agents, William Newsome.

William Newsome was searching for some missing military-grade weapons which were stolen a couple of days ago. The missing agent was very close to solving the mystery, but suddenly vanished into thin air. He apparently had gone dark before too, but always managed to resurface after a while. Adams hoped that he would resurface again but she also wanted help from the NCIS.

William Newsome did pop up soon and revealed that he had failed. He thought that the thieves had figured out who he was, so he went dark to protect himself. This put the team in a risky position.

The weapons had to be recovered, but the team also had to investigate Newsome. Once investigation began, his wealth began looking very suspicious, as it gave the impression that he had resorted to crime and bribes because he was tired of his government salary. On the other hand, the hunt for the weapons was still going on in full swing.

William Newsome revealed all details about the weapons to the team, and Kensi and Deeks went to check the location. They were still not sure if they could trust Newsome, but it was soon revealed that he was clean. His daughter's college fund was being sponsored by her grandfather, and his ex-wife lived a quiet life.

It was ATF SAC Kerry Adams who was corrupt. When the NCIS team went to arrest her, they noticed that she was with another corrupt agent. They opened fire on the team and put them in a position where they could not defend themselves.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and the fate of the team will only be revealed in the NCIS: Los Angeles finale episode next week.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of NCIS: Los Angeles reads:

"Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J star in this second show in the "NCIS" franchise, focusing on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles. Highly trained agents use the most-advanced technologies available and go under cover to apprehend criminals deemed a threat to national security."

It continues:

"Special Agent G. Callum can transform himself into whoever he needs to be to infiltrate criminal factions. His partner, former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, is a surveillance specialist who uses state-of-the-art equipment to monitor field agents and feed them information."

NCIS: Los Angeles was created by Shane Brennan and has been on air for more than a decade.

