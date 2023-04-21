Rafael Nadal's father-in-law passes away from long-term illness

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Francisca Perello, and their family members were hit with painful news this week as the Spanish tennis legend's father-in-law Miquel Perello passed away. As first reported by Spanish publication Ultima Hora, Perello, who was 63 years of age, breathed his last after suffering from a long-term illness.

Perello was a highly-respected businessman in Manacor, where the Nadal family also resides. He always preferred to stay away from the limelight despite coming under the spotlight due to his relationship with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

The unfortunate personal development comes as an added blow to Nadal, who on Thursday revealed that his hip injury is worse than what was originally thought. The 36-year-old also withdrew from next week's Madrid Open. His participation in the Italian Open and French Open is also in doubt as he has recently started a new course of treatment and halted training on the courts in his academy back home.

"The injury is still unhealed and I can't work what I need to to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try and get to what comes. I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell y’all but idk. This is the current situation," Nadal wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, he has been spending quality time with his six-month old son Rafael.

"He still has the mind to try to win another time" - Toni Nadal on nephew Rafael's French Open hopes

The Spanish star celebrates after his 2022 French Open victory.

Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni, recently conveyed that the 14-time Grand Slam champion will only return when he feels 100% fit, unlike his Australian Open campaign, where he played at well below his full capacity. He further revealed that the Spanish tennis star wants to feel confident and not at all worried about his fitness ahead of the French Open.

The 62-year-old further stated that he feels his nephew still has a strong desire to win the French Open.

“I spoke with him on Saturday. And he will only come back if he is in good condition, 100%. He knows that otherwise it will not be good for him. He played the Australian Open without being on top. I think he wants to feel very good. He would like to arrive at Roland‐Garros with confidence and a good physique. For now, we have to wait. But he still has the mind to try to win another time,” Toni said on RMC's Bartoli Time.

The Spanish tennis legend's last tour-level title was at the 2022 French Open.

