NCIS: Sydney episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Sydney episode 2 is set to release on November 17 and will be broadcast on CBS three days later on Tuesday, November 21, at 8 pm EST. It will also be available on Paramount+ after a day. Titled Snakes in the Grass, it has enlisted Shawn Seet as the director.

While Stuart Page has penned the story, the episode has been written by Michael Miller and show creator Morgan O'Neill. The second episode of the Australian military action TV series will deal with the death of a Navy compliance officer.

The case is particularly perplexing for the investigating officers because of the reason behind the death. As per the gist, it seems the officer will die due to a snake bite, but the reptile is not native to the area, which makes the case very suspicious.

NCIS: Sydney episode 2 will deal with a mysterious death

As per the official summary, NCIS: Sydney episode 2 will deal with:

“When a Navy compliance officer is found dead in a waterhole from a snakebite, the team works to uncover the origin of the rare, deadly taipan that is uncommon to the area where the officer was discovered.”

Like the first episode, NCIS: Sydney episode 2 will also star Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge, Todd Lasance as Jim "JD" Dempsey, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Second-in-Command, and Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson, NCIS Special Agent (SA).

Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper, AFP Liaison Officer, Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, AFP forensic scientist, and William McInnes as Roy Penrose, AFP forensic pathologist, among others, will also be seen in NCIS: Sydney episode 2.

The rest of the starring actors for NCIS: Sydney episode 2 have not been officially disclosed yet, but as per reports, it will feature an all-Australian cast and crew. So, it is expected that the other actors will be Australian only.

NCIS: Sydney was announced in February 2022

Like the parent show, NCIS, this version also has fictional characters and special agents attached to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), who deal with separate cases in each episode. The first international spin-off of the famed US series, NCIS: Sydney, debuted on November 10, 2023, on Paramount+ Australia.

It will be broadcast on Australian channel Network 10 mid-next year. Set in Sydney, Australia, the show has been in development since last year. At the time of the announcement in February 2022, NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan, an Aussie, said:

“The series will have a uniquely Australian feel but will deliver all the drama and thrills of this franchise against the backdrop of our most recognized and iconic city.”

“CBS Studios and Paramount+’s decision adds to Australia’s burgeoning reputation as being the place to make cost eﬀective, high quality, writer-driven drama for a worldwide audience,” she added.

The filming schedule commenced in May 2023, and the first episode was released on November 10. The second will arrive this Friday. Meanwhile, the third episode will premiere on November 24, and the fourth and probably the season finale will come on December 1.

