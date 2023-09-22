NCIS: Sydney to premiere on a new date and timeslot 

There is a change in the scheduling plans of shows on CBS and NCIS: Sydney is about to get the old Tuesday 8/7c slot back.

NCIS will be getting a Sydney version for itself which will air at the same time slot as its previous seasons until the slot was changed to Mondays 10/9c in the fall of 2021. Moreover, there will be a change in its release date as well. The first episode of NCIS: Sydney will be dropping on November 14, 2023, instead of November 13, 2023.

CBS's police procedural drama has been running since 2013 and the new season will take the squad to international lands.

NCIS: Sydney returns to the original NCIS time slot and schedule

The NCIS franchise has built quite the niche for itself over two decades with spin-offs including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi up until the Sydney chapter. The upcoming season marks the first-ever international crossover between teams of the U.S. NCIS Agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) as the crew flies down to Australia for the production.

The recent changes in the air schedule will bring back the show on the original franchise time slot as the first eighteen seasons used to occupy - Tuesdays 8/7c. The show had been shifted to Mondays 10/9c since the CBS Fall 2021-22 Schedule to accommodate FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

The eight episodes of the upcoming season will be available to watch on Paramount+ for Showtime subscriptions. However, viewers in the United States with the Paramount+ Essential Plan will be able to tune in a day later.

As per the announcement by CBS, NCIS: Sydney will air on 8/7c followed by reruns of old favorite NCIS at 9/8c. FBI: True will move to a 10/9c slot after NCIS airs on Mondays

More on NCIS: Sydney

The ever-ready team in the to-be-released season will be led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey played by Olivia Swann from the fame of DC's Legends of Tomorrow where she plays the role of Astra Logue. She will be joined by her counterpart, Jim Dempsey, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Second-in-Command. Todd Lasance (Home and Away, The Flash) will take the role of Jim Dempsey.

The official synopsis of NCIS: Sydney by IMDb reads,

"NCIS: Sydney will follow a talented and tireless team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents dedicated to solving criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy. Cast includes Cote De Pablo And guest stars will include serving billing actors from the original NCIS."

The supporting cast on the show will include names such as Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Sean Sagar (The Covenant) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Mavournee Hazel (Neighbours) as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird Gleeson, and William McInnes (Unfinished Sky) as AFP Forensic Pathologist Roy Penrose.

The show will be produced by Morgan O'Neill, Sara Richardson, and Sue Seeary in collaboration with Endemol Shine Australia.