What time will NCIS: Sydney episode 1 air? Plot, trailer, and more

The NCIS franchise is getting yet another series. CBS has announced NCIS: Sydney, which is coming with its very first season this November. The latest spinoff of the long-running crime procedural franchise will be joining the flagship NCIS, currently on-air. NCIS: Hawai'i, and the previous NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles iterations.

The upcoming crime procedural series will be based out of Australia, one of the most volatile zones in the world, and the NCIS team will be solving crimes here. It will focus on a group of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police officers integrated into a global task force with the aim of combating nautical crimes.

When will the series premiere? Release date of NCIS: Sydney Episode 1

NCIS: Sydney episode 1 is set to release on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9 pm (ET/PT). The episode is expected to be roughly 45 minutes long. The series will be available to watch on the CBS network and will also be available for streaming online on Paramount+.

The series will follow a weekly air schedule, and new episodes will be released for streaming in the upcoming weeks. Season 1 reportedly comprises eight episodes.

The international release schedule is as follows:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on November 14, 2023

Canada: 10 pm ET on November 13, 2023

Australia: 6 am AEST on November 10, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on November 14, 2023

Korea: 6 am KST on November 14, 2023

Japan: 7 am JST on November 14, 2023

Philippines: 7 am PHT on November 14, 2023

About NCIS: Sydney: Plot and trailer

The official synopsis for NCIS: Sydney, released by CBS, is as follows:

"With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

The trailer gives a glimpse at what we can expect from the upcoming NCIS series which will bring us an experience like the previous NCIS series but set in a completely new location with a new set of challenges for the team.

Commenting on the series, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach has said,

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humour and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

Cast list explored

The NCIS: Sydney cast is led by Brit Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey. She will be joined by Aussie Todd Lasance as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. The cast list also includes Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

Created and executive produced by Morgan O’Neill, NCIS: Sydney will explore the rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, where a team of brilliant and eclectic U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) will be deployed to keep crime in check. Catch the crime procedural this November.