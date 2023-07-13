"Need someone like her": Lara Cosima Henckel Von Donnersmarck's identity revealed as TikToker's opulent life sparks hilarious reactions online

Lara Cosima Henckel Von Donnersmarck is a social media sensation famous for her modeling and fashion content. The influencer has been wowing audiences with her luxurious lifestyle for a while now. Her TikTok bio states that she is a fashion student interning at Dior. However, TikTok users have now found out that she hails from Austro-German nobility, The House of Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Lara Cosima Henckel is also the daughter of Academy Award-winning film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

When users found out about her family, it led to a barrage of memes and comments trolling her. She was also criticized for the alleged Nazi links that her family has. Users were stumped by the amount of money she has and talked about how nice it would be to be related to her.

Users wanted a taste of her luxury lifestyle (Image via Twitter)

Lara Cosima Henckel Von Donnersmarck boasts a massive TikTok following of over 133,500 and an Instagram following of over 24,400. On her social media, she usually posts aesthetic modeling and fashion-related content.

All her content is laced with elements of elegant luxury and royalty. Her most viewed video is a TikTok of her getting ready for a ball in Spain.

Lara getting ready for a ball in Spain (Image via TikTok/@lara_cosima)

The 20-year-old New York City-based influencer is a student at Parsons School of Design. She has gone viral before due to the lavish lifestyle she showcases on social media.

Her "Day in the Life as an Intern in Dior" TikTok video posted on June 14, is when people started getting curious about her ancestry. The video amassed over 3 million views. Her Paris apartment tour also caught people's eyes.

Lara working as a Dior intern (Image via TikTok/@lara_cosima)

Her luxurious Parisian lifestyle has garnered both support and criticism in equal measure, with "nepo baby" cries intensifying in her comments section.

Netizens are split over Lara Cosima Henckel's luxurious lifestyle

On Tuesday, June 11, Twitter user @coldhealing posted a Tweet captioned, "i love tiktok," which revealed Lara Cosima Henckel Von Donnersmarck's family ancestry. The Tweet went viral and had amassed over 7.9 million views at the time of writing.

Underneath @coldhealing's Tweet, users trolled the influencer's massive wealth by lining up as potential suitors. They wanted to know if she was single and thought of how perfect their lives be. She was also trolled for her rather heavy name. Most users were amused at the fact that even the nobility uses TikTok just like any other influencer.

Axel Fillian @AxelFillian @coldhealing That is she's name or she just wrote her favourite german food on the bio? @coldhealing That is she's name or she just wrote her favourite german food on the bio?

3% @3percent_milk @coldhealing i didn’t even notice the royalness i just thought she had a long ass name @coldhealing i didn’t even notice the royalness i just thought she had a long ass name

NB @blagojevic_n @coldhealing Based but kind of below her social standing to use pleb apps like TikTok @coldhealing Based but kind of below her social standing to use pleb apps like TikTok

melon man² @melo_nin @coldhealing Still can't process that 500 year old european noble families are still around and their descendants just use TikTok or Twitter like anyone else @coldhealing Still can't process that 500 year old european noble families are still around and their descendants just use TikTok or Twitter like anyone else

Top 0.9% on Threads @justzootnow @coldhealing there is something satisfying about descendants of actual nobility being compelled to do the same influencer grind as any other pleeb @coldhealing there is something satisfying about descendants of actual nobility being compelled to do the same influencer grind as any other pleeb

However, a few people were not happy with her family ancestry. Her family's alleged connection to the Nazis was brought into question. Her being born into a rich family also annoyed some netizens, who criticized her for being a "nepo baby."

Annie💕💕 @Trantigone @coldhealing Her family aided the Nazis in invading Poland lmaooooo @coldhealing Her family aided the Nazis in invading Poland lmaooooo

Antônio🌎☄️💕® @TonioCallijao @coldhealing don't ask the von donnersmarck what they were doing during the 1940's @coldhealing don't ask the von donnersmarck what they were doing during the 1940's

sammi 💫 @kismetdrive @coldhealing plz look up what her family is famous for bahahahah @coldhealing plz look up what her family is famous for bahahahah

Bia @BeatrizGietner @coldhealing Her family aided the invasion of Poland @coldhealing Her family aided the invasion of Poland

Benjamin Moenning @TauschungTCG @coldhealing Remember kids, you can’t aspire to this. She was literally given everything from birth! Your life is just as wonderful and magical as hers. @coldhealing Remember kids, you can’t aspire to this. She was literally given everything from birth! Your life is just as wonderful and magical as hers.

Some of the comments under her latest TikTok video also pointed out the being born rich factor but didn't really criticize it much. Most comments were either just highly supportive or people just thinking about how they wish they had such a life.

The comments under her latest Instagram video were fans of her content telling her that she just got Twitter famous and that she looked amazing.

Some of the comments under her (July 6) TikTok

Some of the comments under her latest (July 6) TikTok

Some of the comments under her latest (July 11) Instagram post

Some of the comments under her latest (July 11) Instagram post

Lara Cosima Henckel Von Donnersmarck's father is the German-Austrian film director, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck who won the 2007 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for his movie, The Lives of Others.

Poll : 0 votes