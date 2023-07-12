What does compendious mean? Andrew Tate's comments on Kamala Harris trigger hilarious reactions online

Andrew Tate, the former British-American professional kickboxer, businessman, and social media influencer, recently sat for an interview with ex-Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson. It was part of the latter’s brand-new production called Tucker on Twitter’s ninth episode.

During the 2.5-hour-long conversation, Andrew Tate touched upon topics including racism, “traditional masculinity,” a concept he advocates, and his arrest for allegedly being involved in human trafficking, for which he is currently under house detention in Romania.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Andrew Tate on Kamala Harris “She’s largely incompetent. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her put a compendious coherent sentence together”



However, the segment of the interview, which became viral on social media, is his comment on Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the USA. When host Tucker Carlson asked him about his opinions on Kamala Harris, a biracial woman (her father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian), who, as per the host, has had race at the center of her identity and politics, Andrew Tate said:

“She’s largely incompetent. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her put a compendious coherent sentence together.”

Andrew Tate’s use of the word “compendious” has caught the eyes of netizens, prompting hilarious reactions online. Simply put, the term usually means “concisely describe” or “summarize.”

Exploring the meaning of Andrew Tate’s word of the day “compendious,” which has earned wild reactions from netizens

According to Cambridge Dictionary, the word “compendious” can mean either of two things. First, it can refer to “short but complete, including everything that is important.” For example: “This is a compendious book on world history.”

In contrast, “compendious” can also mean “large and including many different things.” For instance: “Her knowledge of economics is compendious.”

As part of his interview with Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate talked extensively about racism and how he felt that despite one’s race, be it mixed, white, Asian, or Black. He said that if one tries to stand up, work hard, have self-respect, try their best, turn up on time, don’t make excuses for anything, and don’t look for an easy way out, no matter what their skin color is, one can be “extremely successful,” be it in the USA, England or any other nation across the world.

Next, when the host asked Andrew Tate what he felt about Kamala Harris, who has always been an advocate against racism in the USA, the former kickboxer said that people like Harris attempt to use racism in their favor, but what they really do, is impose the “self-limiting belief” on people.

According to Andrew Tate, if one begins to believe that they can’t make it just because they belong to a certain race, then that’s the end. Instead, Tate believes that one must strive to be the exceptional version of their particular race so that others can’t put them down. He then said:

“When people like Kamala are trying to push this racism agenda, they’re trying to say to people effectively that you’re never going to be anything, and you don’t stand a chance to ever be anything.”

He further continued by saying that such a mindset only makes people believe that they don’t have any potential and can’t really be successful. In addition, he said that the only fans the Vice President has left are losers because she has convinced them that it’s okay to be a loser. Not only that, but Tate accused Harris of being wrong and having evil intentions.

He then touched upon why Harris leans so heavily on race because she is neither impressive nor competent while using the word “compendious” in his argument. He also explained how Harris should not say “Oh, I am this color and I did it,” but instead show people “how to do it.”

Regardless, Andrew Tate’s mention of the word “compendious” was considered an instance of misguided usage by Twitteratti, who grabbed the opportunity to call him out and ridicule him. Here are some of the wild reactions to the same.

All you need to know about Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate rose to fame as a professional kickboxer in 2009, but he earned high public attention when he appeared on the British reality TV show Big Brother in 2016, but was eventually removed for racist and misogynist comments. Around the same time, he lost his glory as a kickboxer and instead began pursuing a career as a social media influencer.

In fact, he promoted an ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle or what he calls “traditional masculinity.” However, he has always been at the center of controversies for his s*xist comments and has even faced boycotts on several social media platforms.

The girls themselves deny this.



No money has ever been found.



The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money.The girls themselves deny this.No money has ever been found.The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money. The girls themselves deny this. No money has ever been found. The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

More recently, in December 2022, he and his brother Tristan Tate were indicted in Romania alongside two other women. All of them are suspected of alleged human trafficking, and being part of an organized criminal gang since 2021. Since March 2023, all four accused were moved to house arrest.

On June 20, they all were charged with r*pe, human trafficking, and setting up an organized crime group to s*xually exploit innocent women. Since then, Tate and Co. have maintained their not-guilty status.

In fact, in his latest interview on Tucker on Twitter he accused the Romanian government of trying to “slander” his name and link his name to “heinous crimes,” in an attempt to lower his influence on men and society. Interestingly, Twitter owner Elon Musk has reshared the interview on his Twitter handle and called it “interesting.”

