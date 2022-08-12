Who is Enas Taleb? Iraqi actress set to sue The Economist for using her picture in article on obesity

Iraqi star Enas Taleb is set to sue British news publication The Economist over using her picture in one of the articles. On July 28, they published an article about the obesity of Arab women. The article elaborated on how the women in question find it challenging to lose weight as they are continuously confined to their homes, and also due to an overarching effect of poverty.

The article, titled Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world, used Taleb's picture from the Babylon International Festival, which was taken in 2021. Later, Taleb told New/Lines Magazine's Rasha Al Aqeedi:

"I have decided to take legal action against The Economist for their cover story. I am demanding compensation for the emotional, mental and social damage this incident has caused me. My legal team and I are arranging the next steps."

The article and the image used in the piece are still live, and The Economist has not made any statements regarding this.

According to the BBC, Enas Taleb stated that The Economist used her picture without any context. She further claimed that the publication did not seek her permission to use the image, thereby violating her privacy. As per the 42-year-old actress, the picture was also photoshopped. However, it is unknown why the actress claimed the photo was digitally altered.

Meanwhile, she told New/Lines Magazine:

"Audiences have loved me for many years. It was disappointing to see an international outlet label me as if all my accomplishments mean nothing. I am healthy and happy with the way I look, and to me that is all that matters."

However, Enas Taleb may not have a lot of grounds to sue The Economist as the picture was sourced from the royalty-free agency, Getty Images. Additionally, as per the basics of the Copyright Rules regarding photographs, the person who clicked the photo holds the image's copyright.

In this case, the picture of Taleb was clicked by Karar Essa, who would thereby own the copyright. But the credit tag in Getty Images also showcased the Turkish News Agency, Anadolu, who might also be the copyright holder of the photograph.

As per BBC, Enas Taleb will reportedly demand "compensation for the emotional, mental and social damage this incident has caused" her. While she may not hold much ground to get compensated for using the picture, Taleb may choose to file a defamation lawsuit, which she could win if the actress can prove that the image defamed her.

What is known about Enas Taleb?

The Basra, Iraq native, started her career at 16 with a 1996 Iraqi show titled, The Shadow Men, where she played Flora in 13 episodes. From 2000 to 2004, the actress appeared in Manawi Al Basha, where she played Suad in 42 episodes. Taleb is also known for her appearance in Lew Kunt Al Qadi 1997 TV series.

According to the bio section of her Instagram account with over nine million followers, Enas Taleb has a Bachelor's degree in journalism and media, presumably from the University of Petra Amman. Currently, she also works as a "drama consultant."

One of her last works in the film industry was in 2017's ماكو مثله (Mako like him). Meanwhile, her last TV project was 2021's الهروب (Escape). Reportedly, she now lives in Baghdad.

