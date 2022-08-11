Alleged claim about Amber Heard renting her baby leaves internet in disbelief as empty pram picture goes viral

On Tuesday, August 9, Johnny Depp supporter Larry "The DUI Guy" Forman took to his Twitter to share an allegation against Amber Heard. Joseph Morris' YouTube channel also shared the accusations and claimed that the actress did not welcome her child through surrogacy but is rather renting the toddler for Instagram photographs.

The tweet from Forman showcases an email that might have stemmed from these allegations against Heard.

This email claimed:

"I can confirm that Amber Heard does not have a baby. This whole surrogate thing is a complete an utter lie. She does not have a kid and rents or borrows a kid for her Instagram shots, and her stroller is a prop used to garner sympathy. You can't even match up the babies faces across the shots."

This email reportedly originated from an anonymous sender with a fake email ID called "fakebaby@amberheard.net." The URL at the end of the email redirects to another pro-Depp supporter, ThatUmbrellaGuy. This may possibly hint that the sender of the email is someone associated with the aforementioned account.

What did the email claim about Amber Heard's daughter?

As per the email that came from either ThatUmbrellaGuy or someone associated with them, the current Instagram pictures of Heard's child do not match previous ones. The email alleges:

" People here think she actually sold her embryos since they were from a so-called coveted gene pool or whatever, with Elon being the dad. But I can tell you right now, there's NO baby living or traveling with her full time. It's all for a photo op."

This is the first time since Depp and Heard's defamation trial that the actress has been accused of such alleged pretense.

As the sources of this report are non-traditional without any records of accurate information, all the aforementioned claims by these accounts would need to be taken with a grain of salt. No information was presented to substantiate such claims.

Netizens react to claims of Amber Heard's fake baby

Many responses to the aforementioned claims cited the recent paparazzo picture of Amber Heard, where she was apparently seen with an empty stroller. It is possible that she was just photographed with her daughter. However, pro-Depp netizens dismissed such possibilities.

Toxic Girl Cosplay @MarieKovacs @TheDUIGuyPlus It would explain why people saw her literally pushing an empty stroller with no kid in sight for a half hour. @TheDUIGuyPlus It would explain why people saw her literally pushing an empty stroller with no kid in sight for a half hour.

Krista @KristaBum @TheDUIGuyPlus I'm pretty convinced she killed her mother in order to keep her from testifying against her. Crazy to me how there is no cause of death anywhere, just "left us too early." @TheDUIGuyPlus I'm pretty convinced she killed her mother in order to keep her from testifying against her. Crazy to me how there is no cause of death anywhere, just "left us too early."

Kim #MedicareForAll 🏨😢 @FlowersAreR3d



Also look at the timing of the first pics AH put out. They came out at the time when the Depp v Heard trial was originally scheduled. @TheDUIGuyPlus I find it hard to believe that several someone’s wouldn’t have spoken up by now to say that AH had taken pictures with their child.Also look at the timing of the first pics AH put out. They came out at the time when the Depp v Heard trial was originally scheduled. @TheDUIGuyPlus I find it hard to believe that several someone’s wouldn’t have spoken up by now to say that AH had taken pictures with their child. Also look at the timing of the first pics AH put out. They came out at the time when the Depp v Heard trial was originally scheduled.

Silent J @bobbibadass @Mommyof2beboys @TheDUIGuyPlus I mean they could be blurring her face because allegedly people threatened to microwave her, that’s probably the reason but I love a good conspiracy theory @Mommyof2beboys @TheDUIGuyPlus I mean they could be blurring her face because allegedly people threatened to microwave her, that’s probably the reason but I love a good conspiracy theory

lorlor @lorlorgem @TheDUIGuyPlus She stated on the stand she had a kid. If a lie, it would have been discovered. Even narcs don’t make it that easy to uncover lies. I would presume this is a hoax by AH stans, to be attributed to a Johnny’s supporter “for AH nastiness/victim line”. Caution - recommend ignore it. @TheDUIGuyPlus She stated on the stand she had a kid. If a lie, it would have been discovered. Even narcs don’t make it that easy to uncover lies. I would presume this is a hoax by AH stans, to be attributed to a Johnny’s supporter “for AH nastiness/victim line”. Caution - recommend ignore it.

Mrs.Odden @Darcymsb @TheDUIGuyPlus Is this because of the picture of her walking around with an empty stroller maybe? (which is pretty weird.. I'd never leave my kid anywhere, and especially not while in another country!) @TheDUIGuyPlus Is this because of the picture of her walking around with an empty stroller maybe? (which is pretty weird.. I'd never leave my kid anywhere, and especially not while in another country!) 😅

🏴‍☠️Casper🏴‍☠️ @RandoCasper @TheDUIGuyPlus Sounds like a load of rubbish to me to be honest... Timing of the rumour comes after she is photographed with an empty stroller when someone else traveling with her was probably holding her daughter at the time. @TheDUIGuyPlus Sounds like a load of rubbish to me to be honest... Timing of the rumour comes after she is photographed with an empty stroller when someone else traveling with her was probably holding her daughter at the time.

Joseph Morris @JosephMorrisYT



Meanwhile where the hell is the kid?



#AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsAPredator #AmberHeardIsAPsychopath Amber Heard: "Ooooooo let me stand next to this stroller and text so the paps i called can see me and people will think i pay attention to my PR kid...."Meanwhile where the hell is the kid? Amber Heard: "Ooooooo let me stand next to this stroller and text so the paps i called can see me and people will think i pay attention to my PR kid...." Meanwhile where the hell is the kid?#AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsAPredator #AmberHeardIsAPsychopath https://t.co/jri39jdpZS

CoraMel @cora_melodie_ The DUI Guy+ @TheDUIGuyPlus Wait a minute, Amber lied about having a kid, too?! Wait a minute, Amber lied about having a kid, too?! As the effect of the previous ones came down as fast as #limpdickdepp , DeppAnon's new conspiracy is that Amber Heard either never had a baby or is renting one. The reason? She was seen with an empty stroller! Didn't they threaten her to put her baby in the microwave not long ago? twitter.com/TheDUIGuyPlus/… As the effect of the previous ones came down as fast as #limpdickdepp, DeppAnon's new conspiracy is that Amber Heard either never had a baby or is renting one. The reason? She was seen with an empty stroller! Didn't they threaten her to put her baby in the microwave not long ago? twitter.com/TheDUIGuyPlus/…

Meanwhile, others questioned The DUI Guy's sources. In a reply, Forman stated:

The DUI Guy+ @TheDUIGuyPlus It's a rumor, but still. It's VERY much within the realm of possibility with this woman. It's a rumor, but still. It's VERY much within the realm of possibility with this woman.

All about Amber Heard's daughter, Oonagh Paige

The Aquaman star welcomed her daughter Oonagh Paige last year in late June via surrogacy. The arrival of Oonagh Paige, named after Heard's late mother, was posted on Instagram, where Heard added the following caption:

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."

There have been multiple speculations regarding the child's father. While it is likely that Heard used a s*erm donor during her surrogacy process, a legion of tweets rumored that Elon Musk is the father of the child.

During her interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard spoke about her daughter and how she would inform her of the defamation lawsuit's verdict. She said:

"I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Heard's last post with her daughter was on April 9, prior to her loss in the defamation lawsuit, where the verdict demanded that she pay Depp $8.3 million in damages.

