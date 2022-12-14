"Save your old dictionaries": Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of woman, sparks online debate 

The Cambridge Dictionary has come under fire for updating their definition of 'man' and 'woman.' In the latest upgrade, they have let the meaning include those who do not identify with the sex they were born with as well. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their exasperation.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a woman is defined as:

“an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different s*x at birth.”

The example that was listed along with the definition read:

“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office”

Another example read- “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

Meanwhile, the meaning of a man reads:

“an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different s*x at birth.”

An example from Cambridge, which was listed for the definition of man, read:

“Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition.”

Netizens react to the change of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ definitions in Cambridge Dictionary

Internet users were infuriated to receive the update on the meanings. Many could not believe that integral political views of s*x and gender could find its way to a historical dictionary. Several netizens seemed to be against the change in the definition. Many trolled the move. A few tweets read:

Brenda @Maloo_Bee @realchrisrufo And the new definition of squirrel: “A person who lives and identifies as a squirrel though they may have been said to be something else at the time of birth.” @realchrisrufo And the new definition of squirrel: “A person who lives and identifies as a squirrel though they may have been said to be something else at the time of birth.”

NWA Ghost Connection @nwaghostconnect @realchrisrufo @auntdefazio You can continue to view, change, spin it however you want but chromosome’s NEVER change no matter how you spin it @realchrisrufo @auntdefazio You can continue to view, change, spin it however you want but chromosome’s NEVER change no matter how you spin it https://t.co/yqTt7fdpSm

Terje Gronlie @TerjeGronlie

Cambridge has reached a new high. As standards collapse, next will be standard measurements can be whatever, a pound is not a pound, one kg not 1000 grams etc. @realchrisrufo Orwell mentioned the constant rewriting in 1984.Cambridge has reached a new high. As standards collapse, next will be standard measurements can be whatever, a pound is not a pound, one kg not 1000 grams etc. @realchrisrufo Orwell mentioned the constant rewriting in 1984. Cambridge has reached a new high. As standards collapse, next will be standard measurements can be whatever, a pound is not a pound, one kg not 1000 grams etc.

SnakeyesDVM @SnakeyesDVM @realchrisrufo So Cambridge dictionary just positioned themselves as science-challenged. Odd stance for a reference book. @realchrisrufo So Cambridge dictionary just positioned themselves as science-challenged. Odd stance for a reference book.

Ace McCain @AceMcCain8



Until about 2012 when they started dictating to people what they thought they should mean @realchrisrufo Remember the good old days when, for millennia, the world's lexicographers observed words in general usage and wrote down what people meant when they used themUntil about 2012 when they started dictating to people what they thought they should mean @realchrisrufo Remember the good old days when, for millennia, the world's lexicographers observed words in general usage and wrote down what people meant when they used themUntil about 2012 when they started dictating to people what they thought they should mean

PrimeLinguist @PrimeLinguist @realchrisrufo Apparently we are now a nation that just ignores reality if it makes someone feel bad. @realchrisrufo Apparently we are now a nation that just ignores reality if it makes someone feel bad.

Why were the changes in the definitions made?

The changes were made to reflect global views on s*x and gender. In prior, the definition stated that a person’s gender is the same as the s*x they are assigned at birth.

The changes were made in October after viewing how the words were being used in the current day and age.

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc Try and tell me they’re not trying to erase women.



Cambridge dictionary have changed the definition of a woman. This cannot be accepted. We will not be erased



Woman = adult human female.



Not someone who ‘identifies as female’ Try and tell me they’re not trying to erase women.Cambridge dictionary have changed the definition of a woman. This cannot be accepted. We will not be erasedWoman = adult human female. Not someone who ‘identifies as female’ https://t.co/n0Ytn7jV72

A spokesperson for the thesaurus said in an interview with The Telegraph that the Cambridge Dictionary carefully researched how the words ‘man’ and ‘woman’ were being used. They then inferred that it is important for those who are learning the language to be aware to support how English is being used.

The first definition for woman remains intact. It continues to be “an adult female human being.”

What is Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year 2022?

According to their official website, ‘homer’ was awarded as the word of this year. They claimed that the word was searched over 79,000 times this year, with 65,401 of those searches taking place in a single day, that is May 5. This took place due to the word being used in the netizen-favorite game Wordle.

For those who are unaware, the word ‘homer’ is a short form for ‘home run’ which is a point scored in basketball when you hit the ball mostly off the playing field, and then are able to run around all the bases in one stretch.

One can also assume that the word refers to the ancient Greek poet Homer.

The website also revealed that due to the spike in Wordle players, words like tacit, bayou and caulk also saw an increase in searches.

