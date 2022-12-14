"Save your old dictionaries": Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of woman, sparks online debate 

The Cambridge Dictionary has come under fire for updating their definition of 'man' and 'woman.' In the latest upgrade, they have let the meaning include those who do not identify with the sex they were born with as well. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their exasperation.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a woman is defined as:
“an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different s*x at birth.”
The example that was listed along with the definition read:
“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office”
Another example read- “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”
Meanwhile, the meaning of a man reads:
“an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different s*x at birth.”
An example from Cambridge, which was listed for the definition of man, read:
“Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition.”
Netizens react to the change of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ definitions in Cambridge Dictionary
Internet users were infuriated to receive the update on the meanings. Many could not believe that integral political views of s*x and gender could find its way to a historical dictionary. Several netizens seemed to be against the change in the definition. Many trolled the move. A few tweets read:
Why were the changes in the definitions made?
The changes were made to reflect global views on s*x and gender. In prior, the definition stated that a person’s gender is the same as the s*x they are assigned at birth.
The changes were made in October after viewing how the words were being used in the current day and age.
A spokesperson for the thesaurus said in an interview with The Telegraph that the Cambridge Dictionary carefully researched how the words ‘man’ and ‘woman’ were being used. They then inferred that it is important for those who are learning the language to be aware to support how English is being used.
The first definition for woman remains intact. It continues to be “an adult female human being.”
What is Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year 2022?
According to their official website, ‘homer’ was awarded as the word of this year. They claimed that the word was searched over 79,000 times this year, with 65,401 of those searches taking place in a single day, that is May 5. This took place due to the word being used in the netizen-favorite game Wordle.
For those who are unaware, the word ‘homer’ is a short form for ‘home run’ which is a point scored in basketball when you hit the ball mostly off the playing field, and then are able to run around all the bases in one stretch.
One can also assume that the word refers to the ancient Greek poet Homer.
The website also revealed that due to the spike in Wordle players, words like tacit, bayou and caulk also saw an increase in searches.