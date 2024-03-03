NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection: Everything we know so far

The NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection is highly anticipated in the fashion world. The two companies, well-known for their impact on streetwear and music culture, come together in this partnership. NEEDLES, a well-known Japanese brand recognized for its striped tracksuits, and OVO by Drake, a high-end loungewear brand, are merging their distinct aesthetics. Fans of both companies should be pleased with the collection that results from this collaboration because it is both fashionable and cozy.

The laid-back loungewear attitude of OVO and the sporty characteristics of NEEDLES come together in the NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection. It is expected that the collection would highlight the best aspects of both worlds. It showcases their signature insignia, the owl logo from OVO, and the butterfly emblem from NEEDLES. This partnership celebrates the unique characteristics of both businesses and is writing a new chapter in the history of the fashion industry.

The NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection, which will debut in-store at Nepenthes Tokyo on March 1, includes a seven-piece capsule. tracksuits, cardigans, shirts, t-shirts, and bandanas are examples of this. The price range of the collection varies from $128 to $428.

NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection showcases craftsmanship and style

NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection (Image via OVO website)

The NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection is a showcase of craftsmanship and style. It includes tracksuits in black and white, featuring gold detailing that represents both brands. The tracksuit jackets boast gold-stitched butterfly and owl logos. They also have stripes along the arms. The pants are adorned with gold thread on the sides and co-branded monikers, emphasizing the collaboration's exclusivity.

Apart from the iconic tracksuits, the collection offers a cream mohair cardigan. It features "October’s Very Own" in block letters across the piece, along with a co-branded tag. There's also a distressed oversized dark plaid shirt and t-shirts in deep purple, black, and cream.

The t-shirts display a gold graphic that merges NEEDLES' butterfly with the "OVO" lettering, symbolizing the collaboration's unity. A bandana in gray, featuring the butterfly and owl stenciled in white completes the capsule as its accessory.

The price range of the entire collection goes like this:

Needles Full-Zip Track Jacket: $368

Needles Mohair Cardigan: $428

Needles Plaid Flannel Shirt: $248

Needles Open Hem Track Pant: $298

Needles Papillon T-Shirt – Black: $128

The History of NEEDLES

NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection (Image via OVO website)

NEEDLES is a cornerstone of Japanese street fashion. It was established in 1988 by Keizo Shimizu and is a division of Nepenthes. NEEDLES is renowned for its unique fusion of vintage Japanese and American fashions.

The company has established a name for itself with its cutting-edge designs and superb craftsmanship. NEEDLES's striped tracksuits, which represent the brand's distinct take on streetwear, have come to represent the brand's identity.

NEEDLES and Drake‘s OVO collection (Image via OVO website)

The NEEDLES x Drake‘s OVO collection is a significant collaboration in the fashion industry. It blends NEEDLES' Japanese streetwear aesthetics with OVO's luxury loungewear approach. This collaboration not only celebrates the heritage of both brands but also sets a new benchmark for future partnerships.