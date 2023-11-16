Netflix cancels Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, and three other major titles due to the strikes

After waiting out the writers’ and actors’ strikes, Netflix is into mass cancellation of its shows. It has announced axing two live-action and three animated comedies from among its many shows that were on hold during the six and half months of the Hollywood strikes. It came as a surprise to many since the decision was made after the end of the strikes with writers and actors back to work.

While many channels, production houses, and streamers scrambled to restructure their projects and broadcasts due to the strikes, Netflix held onto its shows during those months. Moreover, Netflix announced the renewal of many of its shows such as Sweet Magnolias, Heartstopper, Ginny & Georgia, and many more. The channel’s decision to cancel Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, Farzar, Captain Fall, and Agent Elvis, was unexpected.

Disclaimer: This article may contain the author’s opinions.

Why did Netflix cancel five of its shows?

A scene from cancelled Shadow and Bone (Image via Netflix)

Netflix seems to have canceled its shows due to the problems arising out of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that concluded recently. As such, the strikes are expected to create a project bottleneck for the shows coming up in 2024 and 2025. Moreover, the strikes formed a gap between seasons. This was going to affect shows that did not make a huge impact in their debut season.

As always, the other consideration behind the cancellation and renewal of shows is the cost-effectiveness of producing a show. The five shows due for cancellation did not have impressive performance and only Shadow and Bone was renewed for a second season.

Post the conclusion of the strikes, most media houses would recalibrate their financial position moving forward and there will likely be more news of axed shows. Netflix is trying to make the prudent business decision as far as the demand and eyeballs of the series under consideration.

Expand Tweet

Another important point that may have influenced the channel’s decision is the newly structured Adult Animation Department. Under the guidance of Billy Wee, the current Director of the department, many hits were released such as Disenchantment, Bojack Horseman and F is for Family. Planning to invest in the genre afresh, the canceled shows belong to the previous adult animation team.

While Captain Fall, set for 20 episodes in two parts, was canceled after the first part, Shadow and Bone which was running its second season met the same fate. The remaining three series had just run their first seasons without much excitement from the viewers.

Which Netflix show's cancellation came as the biggest surprise?

Expand Tweet

Shadow and Bone was an unexpected title to be shown the door since the series has its fan following. It was an important title to attract the streamer’s viewers as well as inspire a video game based on the franchise.

Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels inspired fantasy drama that reached its second season but did not impress as much as the first season. While the show stayed on the list of top 10 English language series, it never made it to the top. Bardugo expressed disappointment in her Instagram post saying,

“The news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude.”

Written and produced by Eric Heisserer, the show stars Jessie Mei Li in the lead role along with Kit Young, Amita Suman, Archi Renaux, Ben Barnes, and Freddy Carter. The story follows orphaned soldier Alina Starkov as she releases astonishing power to set her country free.

A scene from the canceled live-action Glamorous (Image via Netflix)

Glamorous, which moved from CW to Netflix, is the story of Marco Mejia, also known as Miss Benny a young queer man, who lands a job with makeup legend Madolyn Addison. The premise of Captain Fall is about the captain of a ship who unknowingly works for a smuggling cartel and would be the fall guy in case of legal action.

The animated series, Agent Elvis, has Matthew McConaughey voicing the titular character Elvis Presley. On the other hand, Farzar is a comic take on a sci-fi animated series of humans fighting aliens.

Which Netflix shows got renewed?

Sweet Magnolias was renewed for a fourth season (Image via IMDb)

Some shows were renewed even during the WGA and SAG- AFTRA strikes and the streaming channel renewed some shows for the following seasons. They include One Piece, The Diplomat, Castlevania: Nocturne, XO, Fuber, Kitty, and The Night Agent, which were renewed for a second season.

Besides these, Heartstopper was renewed for seasons 2 and 3, The Lincoln Lawyer for season 3, Ginny & Georgia for seasons 3 and 4, and Sweet Magnolias was renewed for season 4.

While Netflix’s plans for thrilling shows are always good, the recent cancellations could have been avoided. Renewal campaigns for Shadow and Bone currently ongoing on fan social media pages may succeed or some other platforms may pick up the show. The fate of the canceled shows and others being considered remains to be seen.