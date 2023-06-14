 What is Netflix’s Glamorous all about? Release date, trailer, and more

Glamorous is a brand new and highly-immersing soapy workplace drama series that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). Jordon Nardino has acted as the creator of the upcoming series. Nardino has also served as the executive producer of the series, along with Kameron Tarlow and Damon Wayans Jr.

Glamorous will center around the lead character of Marco Mejia, who is a gender nonconforming queer young man. He will be seen finding the true purpose of his life and his true identity after getting hired by his idol and renowned beauty mogul, Madolyn Addison.

Since the official trailer was dropped by Netflix, the series has already begun to receive a lot of positive attention from the audience. Viewers have been quite eager to see how the enticing story will unfold. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about the series, ahead of its debut on Netflix.

From the synopsis to the cast, learn more details about Glamorous, before it arrives on Netflix

What to expect from Netflix's new drama series?

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated new soapy drama show will be released on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix. Jordon Nardino, Justin W. Lo, Ashley Skidmore, Tony L. Gomez, and Celeste Vasquez have served as writers for the upcoming new series, while Todd Strauss-Schulson has acted as the director, as per IMDb.

The series will consist of a total of ten episodes. The official synopsis for the show, given by Netflix along with the official trailer, reads as follows:

"GLAMOROUS tells the story of MARCO MEJIA, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul MADOLYN ADDISON. It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the new Netflix show here:

The official description and trailer for the new series provide viewers with intriguing hints and glimpses regarding what is about to come their way, and by the looks of it, it is safe to say that the story will take viewers on a moving and inspiring journey with Marco Mejia at its heart.

Marco Mejia will be seen on a quest to find his true self and gain a deeper understanding of what it actually means to be a member of the queer community after he gets employed by Madolyn Addison, his beauty and fashion idol.

The cast members of the new workplace drama series explored

Here is the cast list for the Netflix drama series:

Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Matt Rogers as Tony

Damian Terriquez as Dizmal

Ricardo Chavira as Teddy

Brock Ciarlelli as Geoffrey

Joel Kim Booster as Cliff

Andrew Rotilio as Marco's Doppelganger

Meher Pavri as Dana

Aldrin Bundoc as Jeffrey

Don't forget to watch the first season of Glamorous, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on June 22, 2023, at 3 am ET.

