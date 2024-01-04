Netflix's Fool Me Once: Complete list of cast in the suspense thriller 

Fool Me Once, a new original series on Netflix, based on Harlan Coben's 2016 book of the same name, premiered on January 1, 2024. Reuniting Coben, Netflix, and Richard Armitage, the eight-part series is written by Danny Brocklehurst and directed by David Moore and Nimer Rashed.

The series is a gripping thriller that revolves around two shocking murders within a family.

Maya Stern, a widowed mother, installs a nanny cam for security, only to capture footage of her supposedly deceased husband, Joe, breaking into the house and visiting their baby. Meanwhile, Maya's nephew, Daniel, and niece, Abby, are grappling with the murder of their mother and digging into the truth. The series explores whether these two murders are connected.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern (Image via IMDb)

Those familiar with Coben's novels know that he is a master of double twists in the plot, adding excitement at every turn. This series promises to be no different. Fans are ready for a rollercoaster of suspense and unexpected revelations as this twisted mystery unfolds on Netflix.

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and more: Meet the cast of Fool Me Once

The cast list for Fool Me Once boasts some stellar actors in key roles:

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

James Northcote as Neil Burkett

Dänya Griver as Abby Walker

Daniel Burt as Daniel Burt

Adelle Leonce as Eva Finn

Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek

Michelle Keegan plays Maya Stern

Played by Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once, the character of Maya Stern is going through a tough time after her husband, Joe, was brutally murdered. However, things take a bizarre turn when she spots Joe on a nanny cam she installed.

Michelle Keegan originally rose to fame on television in Coronation Street before departing the show in 2014. She went on to play leading parts in television series like Brassic, Our Girl, and, most recently, Ten Pound Poms.

Adeel Akhtar as Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar as Sami Kierce in Fool Me Once (Image via IMDb)

Adeel Akhtar takes on the role of Sami Kierce, tasked with digging into the suspicious death of Joe Burkett. As Kierce delves into the investigation, he quickly discovers that the crime is more complex than it appears. Not only does he unravel hidden aspects surrounding Burkett's murder, but he also stumbles upon secrets that Maya is closely guarding.

Adeel Akhtar is celebrated as one of Britain's standout actors, with an impressive resume that includes roles in various movies and TV shows. His notable works encompass performances in Four Lions, Enola Holmes, and Sweet Tooth.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Richard Armitage takes on the central role of Joe Burkett, the key figure in the main mystery. Despite appearing to be a victim of a motorcycle drive-by murder, Burkett resurfaces in nannycam footage recorded by his ex-wife, Maya. As Burkett's enigmatic presence unfolds, revelations about his violent past emerge, casting doubt on everything Maya thought she knew and leaving her questioning her sanity.

Renowned A-list actor Richard Armitage may be recognized by his standout performances as Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit series and Francis Dolarhyde in Hannibal.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett in Fool Me Once (Image via Pinterest)

In Fool Me Once, Joanna Lumley takes on the role of Judith Burkett, Joe Burkett's mother, starting off as a sympathetic character. However, as the influential matriarch of the wealthy Burkett family, it becomes apparent that her character is more intricate than initially perceived.

Lumley, a seasoned performer with a career dating back to the late '60s, is widely recognized for her iconic portrayal of the extroverted fashion director Patsy Stone in the cult comedy Absolutely Fabulous. Her diverse career includes appearances in notable films like On Her Majesty's Secret Service and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor in Fool Me Once (Image via IMDb)

Dino Fetscher steps into the role of Marty McGregor, the investigative partner of DCI Kierce, played by Adeel Akhtar. Marty plays a crucial role in untangling the central mystery of the series. Despite initially being on the same page with Kierce, their relationship takes unexpected turns as the story unfolds.

Hailing from Wales, the 35-year-old Fetscher has made a mark in various hit TV shows, with notable roles such as Glawen Curr in Foundation. His diverse credits also include appearances in popular series like Humans and Years and Years.

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker in Fool Me Once (Image via IMDb)

Marcus Garvey takes on the role of Eddie Walker, the husband of Maya's late sister, Claire. Eddie frequently clashes with his sister-in-law. Devastated by his wife's death, he grapples with coping in the aftermath, and his struggle partly motivates his children to dig into the circumstances surrounding Claire's demise.

Garvey, recognized for his television roles in shows like Broadchurch and Hijack, brings emotional depth to the character of Eddie in this intriguing Netflix series.

Supporting cast and characters

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

In Fool Me Once, Hattie Morahan takes on the role of Caroline Burkett, Joe's sister, who appears sympathetic to Maya's situation when her brother seemingly returns. Morahan, known for her roles in successful movies like Beauty and the Beast (as the Enchantress) and The Golden Compass (as Sister Clara), brings depth to the character.

Laurie Kynaston portrays Corey Rudzinski

Laurie Kynaston portrays Corey Rudzinski, a whistleblower with a connection to Maya from her time in the military. The 29-year-old Kynaston, featured in shows like A Small Light and The Sandman, adds intrigue to the narrative of Fool Me Once.

Emmett Scanlon plays Shane Tessier

Emmett Scanlon plays Shane Tessier, Maya's trusted friend from her soldier days. Besides Fool Me Once, he has showcased his talent in shows like Peaky Blinders, KIN, and Gangs of London. The diverse cast promises an engaging experience in this Netflix series.

When is Fool Me Once coming out, and where can we watch it?

The series is an eight-episode limited series, each running for 60 minutes, exclusively streaming on Netflix. It was released on Monday, January 1, 2024. As a Netflix original series, viewers can catch Fool Me Once exclusively on the streaming platform.

In the directorial department, Fool Me Once brings together David Moore and Nimer Rashed to craft its compelling episodes. On the writing front, the mastermind behind the original story, Harlan Coben, lends his narrative expertise to ensure a gripping and suspenseful storyline.

With these creative forces at play, the thrilling murder mystery promises to deliver an engaging and exciting viewing experience.