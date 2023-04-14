Obsession ending explained: What happened between William and Anna?

Obsession is a brand new British suspense and erotic limited series that made its debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The enticing miniseries has taken inspiration from author Josephine Hart's 1991 book Damage. Hart has also served as the writer of the series, along with Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Benji Walters. Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn have acted as directors of the Netflix series.

The brief official synopsis for Obsession, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"A respected London surgeon's affair with his son's fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever."

The cast list for Obsession includes Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton, Richard Armitage as William, Rish Shah as Jay Farrow, and Indira Varma as Ingrid, among others.

Since the limited series arrived on Netflix, Obsession has been getting quite a lot of attention from the audience due to its sensual storyline, compelling acting by the lead cast and unsettling ending.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the Netflix series.

Trigger warning: This article also contains mentions of s*xual abuse and suicide. Discretion is advised.

Netflix's Obsession's ending was filled with heartwrenching and astounding events

Obsession chronicled the mysteriously woven story of William who becomes obsessed with his son Jay's fiancé Anna. The two go on to develop an erotic relationship, risking everything in their life.

Throughout the first three episodes of the limited series, the audience saw the two engaging in sensual acts behind everyone's back. However, towards the end of the series, Jay started to become suspicious about his father.

In the fourth and final episode of the miniseries, Jay was seen following William to Anna's place. Upon reaching the location, Jay could almost feel that his father was up to no good. He then went on to follow him to Anna's flat, where he heard the sounds of moaning coming from inside. In a state of immense anxiety and fear, Jay barged inside the flat and saw his father having s*x with his fiancé Anna.

At that moment, Jay was lost for words. He was completely rattled, disgusted, and in pain. In a state of shock, he stepped outside the room before slipping and falling over the side of the railing and passing away on the spot.

How did Anna's brother Aston die?

The final episode also revealed that Anna's childhood was extremely traumatic as his brother Aston was deeply infatuated with her. He would repeatedly s*xually assault her. When he confessed his romantic love for Anna, and she didn't accept it, he took his own life.

Anna was holding those terrible memories of childhood in her heart, which led to her acting the way she did. However, the most shocking part of all this for fans was that Anna's mother knew what her brother did to Anna and she just accepted it. Anna's mother did not even try to stop his son and failed to protect Anna, who was just a child.

Did Anna and William end up together?

At the end of the Netflix series, William tried to convince Anna to continue their relationship. It was astonishing to see William so remorseless about his own son's unfortunate demise. All he wanted was to be with Anna.

However, Anna was shaken to the core after what happened to Jay and she wanted to cut off all ties with William. She was ashamed of their affair and what it led to. Thus, they did not end up together.

She also told William not to contact her anymore and moved away from her flat, which was later on bought by William. In the very last scene of the miniseries, Anna was seen talking to her therapist during her very first therapy session. The therapist immediately sensed her nervousness and asked if setting some rules for her therapy sessions would help.

The question seemed to raise Anna's interest in her therapist. The series ended right there. The ending hinted that after all, Anna did not change that much.

Don't forget to watch Obsession, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

