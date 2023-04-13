What time will Obsession air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix is releasing a gritty new erotic thriller series titled Obsession, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series is the story of an affair between a father and his son's fiancé and how it could destroy the family and tear it completely apart. The Netflix series is based on a 1991 novel titled Damage by Josephine Hart. The adaptation is slightly different from the original book as it will tell the story from the point of view of the son's fiancé, instead of the man as was done in the novel.

Obsession stars Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton, Richard Armitage as William Farrow, Indira Varma as Ingrid Farrow, and Rish Shah as Jay Farrow. They are joined by names like Pippa Bennett-Warner, Sonera Angel, Anil Goutam, Marion Bailey, Celine Arden, and several others.

Obsession is a story of how some secrets can completely destroy a family

Netflix's latest offering, Obsession, is based on Josephine Hart's 1991 novel, Damage. It follows the affair between a brilliant surgeon named William and his adult son’s fiancée, Anna.

The Netflix series is written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Benji Walters. As mentioned earlier, it will be released on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The trailer of the show was released on March 29, 2023, and it shows that the series will be filled with thrills, suspense, and secrets that can destroy families. It is the story of William, Ingrid, and their son Jay. The family was happy until Jay introduced his new girlfriend Anna to his parents.

Things quickly go south when Anna and William begin a passionate affair, playing a game of lust, secrets, and betrayal. William gradually becomes obsessed with Anna and is desperate to keep their passionate affair secret.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Damage has been adapted into a film or a series. In 1992, it was adapted into a film of the same name and starred Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche.

However, unlike the original novel and the 1992 film, the upcoming Netflix version will be narrated from Anna's point of view. In an interview with Stylist, writer Lloyd Malcolm described working on the show and explained why the story will be told from Anna's perspective.

She said although she loved Damage, it was written entirely from the perspective of a man. The book showed Anna as a vamp who entered the family destroyed everything, and disappeared. She said that Anna's basic function was to "serve the purpose of what the male lead needs."

Morgan added that she decided that if she was going to adapt the book into a series, she would dig into understanding why Anna behaves the way she does. The screenwriter added that she wanted to try and understand the characters, especially Anna, in a way that was more than just two-dimensional.

The show will have several explicit scenes and Lloyd-Malcolm said that it was challenging to film them. Richard Armitage, who plays William, said that the show was pitched to him hesitantly due to its explicit nature. He had to work with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in his career.

He said:

"With a healthy chunk of rehearsal time, we were able to construct a map of investigation for the physical journey on which Anna and William embark."

The actor added that they studied several things like sculpture, dance, poetry, and anything that they believed would help them inspire the character and their physical vocabulary as they "ascend towards their fatal attraction"

Obsession synopsis and more details

Obsession is directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D'Sa and produced by Gina Carter.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"William falls in love with his soon-to-be daughter in law, Anna who's trying to keep both relationships but the truth always comes to light and someone is going to be hurt."

Executive producers of the show include Matthew Read, Frith Triplady, and Alison Jackson.

Obsession will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3 am ET.

