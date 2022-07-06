Lifetime's Flowers in the Attic: The Origin cast list: Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, and others star in horror series

Lifetime's highly anticipated series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, will premiere on the network on July 9, 2022. The series is a prequel to Lifetime's Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind and will delve deep into the backstory of Olivia Winfield.

The series stars Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, and Kelsey Grammar, among others, in pivotal roles. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast of the series.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin cast list: Jemima Rooper and others star in pivotal roles in Lifetime's horror series

1) Jemima Rooper as Olivia Winfield

Jemima Rooper in Atlantis (Photo by Dale McCready/via IMDb)

Jemima Rooper plays the central role of Olivia Winfield in the series. Rooper has been a part of several films and shows over the years, including The Famous Five, As If, Atlantis, The Railway Children, and many more.

Rooper's meaty character in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin will showcase her raw skills as an actress, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the star.

2) Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth

Max Irons in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (Image via IMDb)

Max Irons essays the character of Malcolm Foxworth, Olivia's lover. Irons has starred in a number of popular television shows and films like Condor, Red Riding Hood, Bitter Harvest, Woman in Gold, and many more. He's the son of noted British actor Jeremy Irons and his wife, Sinéad Cusack.

Irons plays a pivotal role in Olivia's story in The Origin, and based on the trailer, he seems perfectly cast as Malcolm Foxworth.

3) Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth

Kelsey Grammer in A Christmas Carol: The Musical (Image via IMDb)

Kelsey Grammer dons the role of Malcolm's father, Garland Foxworth. Grammer is an acclaimed actor who's known for his work in theater. He's also appeared in many memorable roles in various popular films and shows like NBC's Cheers, Frasier, 30 Rock, Modern Family, Father Christmas Is Back, and many more. He also voiced the character of Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features others in significant roles as part of the supporting cast, including:

Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield (Olivia's father)

Paul Wesley as John Amos

Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner

The series is helmed by Declan O’Dwyer and Robin Sheppard, with Paul Sciarrotta, Amy Rardin, and Conner Good serving as writers.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin trailer and plot

The film will explore the dark backstory of Olivia Winfield. The official synopsis of the series on Lifetime reads:

''The story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield, who is working alongside her beloved father when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation's most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare.''

The trailer for the series showcases several chilling and tense moments that'll surely make for an unforgettable experience. The lead actors, Jemima Rooper and Max Irons, look stunning in their roles, and viewers can expect an immensely satisfying horror series replete with chilling moments and memorable characters.

Don't miss Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on Lifetime on July 9, 2022.

