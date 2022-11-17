Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen: Where is Cecily Aguilar now?

Released on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen brings to light the brutal murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was bludgeoned to death by another officer, 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson, after she found out about his alleged affair with Cecily Aguilar. Aguilar was married to another soldier stationed at the same place.

Among other things, Vanessa Guillen also complained about s*xual assault in her workplace to her mother. There are numerous problems with the U.S. Army, and this documentary plans to address them, much like the social media uprising after Vanessa Guillen's death. Talking about the film, Director Christy Wegener said:

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids. Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat.

"In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good."

After Robinson killed himself while being pursued by cops, Cecily Aguilar was arrested for being an accomplice to the murder. She is still awaiting trial at the McLennan County Jail in Waco, Texas.

Who was Cecily Aguilar, and how was she involved in Vanessa Guillen's murder?

Christian Flores @CFloresNews #JustIn Fort Hood just sent me this photo of Aaron David Robinson, the suspect in the Vanessa Guillen case who killed himself when law enforcement was approaching him to apprehend him. #JustIn Fort Hood just sent me this photo of Aaron David Robinson, the suspect in the Vanessa Guillen case who killed himself when law enforcement was approaching him to apprehend him. https://t.co/g8R883PCSo

Cecily Aguilar is a 22-year-old local woman who was married to one of the soldiers at Fort Hood. She and her husband, Keon Aguilar, were estranged, and she was dating another soldier, Aaron David Robinson. This was in violation of the Army's fraternization rules. When Vanessa found out about the relationship, Aaron killed her with a hammer in fear of getting discovered.

Aguilar spoke to the authorities multiple times after Vanessa Guillen went missing and repeatedly denied knowing anything. But after Vanessa's remains were found along the Leon river, Aguilar changed her story and revealed that Robinson had killed Vanessa.

Justice Ginni @Loveon999 13 MILITARY: 2009 mass shooting Fort Hood, TX



20 yr old Shelby Tyler Jones was shot



23 yr old Shaquan Allred & Freddy Delacruz were killed



Guillen, 20, sexually harassed by a sergeant on base. Her dismembered remains..



Aaron David Robinson, a 20-yr-old soldier died by suicide 13 MILITARY: 2009 mass shooting Fort Hood, TX20 yr old Shelby Tyler Jones was shot23 yr old Shaquan Allred & Freddy Delacruz were killedGuillen, 20, sexually harassed by a sergeant on base. Her dismembered remains..Aaron David Robinson, a 20-yr-old soldier died by suicide https://t.co/kHqFxuidsp

After killing Vanessa, Robinson allegedly took Aguilar's help to dispose of the body. He also reportedly confessed to her about the murder. Aguilar is accused of helping Robinson dismember the body and bury it.

Aguilar later claimed that Robinson held her at gunpoint and asked her to help bury Vanessa's body. But according to documents recorded at the time of her confession, this claim did not stand. The document read:

"Aguilar further explained she bought two bags for $10 after querying 'concrete for sale' on Facebook marketplace. She got the idea to buy the concrete that way from watching the show CSI/Criminal Minds and believed she would not leave a 'paper trail.' ... During the conversation about the concrete, Aguilar said they used the concrete both nights.

"I realized this contradicted her claim of not knowing why she was going to the Leon River the first night and asked her to clarify. Aguilar then said they only used the concrete on the second night. I later learned Aguilar bought the concrete the first night, prior to even going to the Leon River, thus she lied about Robinson forcing her at gunpoint while at the location."

Aguilar's trial has been set for January 23, 2023. She recently went to the Waco Federal Court House for a hearing. According to reports, she will remain at the McLennan County Jail in Waco, Texas, till her trial, which has already been delayed multiple times, commences.

Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen covers this subject in more detail.

Poll : 0 votes