Netflix's I Came By cast list: George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville and others star in thriller film

Netflix's latest thriller film, I Came By, tells the disturbing story of a young graffiti artist who breaks into rich people's homes. In one of the houses, he discovers a devastating truth that could potentially ruin his life and of those close to him.

The film stars George MacKay and Hugh Bonneville, among many others, in pivotal roles. It will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Without further ado, take a look at the cast of the new Netflix thriller movie.

I Came By cast list: George MacKay and others star in key roles in new Netflix thriller

1) George MacKay as Toby

Actor George MacKay plays the lead role of Toby, a graffiti artist who routinely breaks into rich people's homes. However, his life changes forever when, during one such break-in, he becomes party to a devastating secret that could destroy his life. MacKay looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying the manic qualities of his character with stunning ease.

The actor rose to fame with his role in Sam Mendes' award-winning war drama, 1917. He's also appeared in various shows and films like Private Peaceful, For Those in Peril, and The Outcast.

2) Hugh Bonneville as Sir Hector Blake

Acclaimed actor Hugh Bonneville stars as Hector Blake. Blake is a High Court judge in the movie, and his house is targeted by Toby. Bonneville's menacing charisma elevates the film's trailer to a different level altogether. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from him.

Bonneville has starred in many memorable TV shows like Downton Abbey, W1A, and The Silence. He's also been a part of numerous films like To Olivia, Breathe, and Viceroy's House.

3) Percelle Ascot as Jay

Percelle Ascott plays the role of Jay in I Came By. Jay is a graffiti artist and Toby's close friend. The two frequently break into rich people's houses around the city. Based on the trailer, Ascott seems to be playing a pivotal role in the film, and it'll be interesting to see how the highly talented actor performs in this challenging role.

Ascott is widely known for his performances in shows like The Innocents, Wizards vs Aliens, and Youngers, to name a few.

4) Kelly MacDonald as Liz

Kelly MacDonald essays the role of Toby's mother, Liz Nealing, in I Came By. Although MacDonald only appears briefly in the trailer, it seems that she plays a major role in the movie.

MacDonald is an award-winning actress who's played many memorable roles in TV shows like Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire, and Giri/Haji. Her most notable film credits include No Country for Old Men, Intermission, Trainspotting, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Paddy Wallace

Micky McGregor

Varada Sethu

Kitty Lovett

Gabriel Bissett-Smith

Amerjit Deu

Edward Wolstenhome

I Came By is helmed by Babak Anvari, who's also co-written the script with Namsi Khan. Anvari is best known for his work on Wounds and Under the Shadow.

You can watch I Came By on Netflix on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das