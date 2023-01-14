Netflix's Mo season 2: Potential release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix's Mo, the critically acclaimed comedy drama series starring Mo Amer, is finally getting a second season, which will also be the final season of the series. The exact release date of the new season has yet to be revealed. However, it will potentially be available in the fall of 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Amer, the series' lead actor, also served as the creator of the comedy drama series with Ramy Youssef, and has been produced by A24 and Cairo Cowboy, alongside Amer.

Ever since the news of the series' renewal was released, fans of the series have been buzzing with excitement to see what the new and final season will bring to the table for them.

Everything we know so far about Netflix's Mo season two

Season one of the series ended on a highly stirring note, with its final episode titled Vamos. In the episode, the audience saw the protagonist ending up inside a truck, going to Mexico with his childhood friend Nick. Amer accidentally ended up getting deported after trying his best not to be deported in the first season.

Due to his lack of citizenship, he couldn't legally re-enter the US, and was forced to work with a few coyotes so he could return across the border. However, a tragic incident involving a tunnel landed him in a tricky situation with the coyotes. The first season ended right there, leaving the audience with several questions.

Season two of the series is expected to pick up right where the first season ended. It will continue with the protagonist's journey. Undoubtedly, it will be quite interesting to see if the protagonist will be able to overcome the challenges and return to the United States and what will happen if he successfully does it.

As the second season will also be the final season of the Netflix series, the story will conclude. Thus, it is safe to say that fans are highly intrigued to see in which direction the story will go.

In a recent statement, the series' creator, producer and star Amer spoke about the second season of the series and said:

"I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,"

Who are on the cast list for the upcoming second season?

Apart from Amer as Mohammed Najjar, actress Teresa Ruiz, who portrays the protagonist's girlfriend Maria, will also be seen reprising her role in season two. Actress Farah Bseiso, who plays the role of the protagonist's mother Yusra, and Omar Elba, who plays the role of the protagonist's brother Sameer, will also return in the second season.

