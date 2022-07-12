Netflix's My Daughter's Killer: How did Kalinka Bamberski's father Andre avenge his daughter's death?

The upcoming Netflix documentary, My Daughter's Killer, focuses on the harrowing story of 14-year-old Kalinka Bamberski, who was allegedly killed by her stepfather, Dieter Krombach, in Germany in 1982. The true crime documentary will air on the platform on July 12, 2022. The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix states:

''A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.''

Kalinka's father André Bamberski made several attempts to bring his daughter's killer to justice over the years, but when he found that no substantial legal action was taken against Krombach, he decided to take matters into his own hands. André Bamberski had Dieter Krombach kidnapped from Germany. Read further ahead to find out how André Bamberski avenged his daughter's death.

Netflix's My Daughter's Killer: How did André Bamberski bring his daughter Kalinka Bamberski's killer to justice?

Kalinka Bamberski died in July 1982 after her stepfather allegedly injected her with Kobalt-Ferrlecit, which reportedly helps with tanning. Krombach found his stepdaughter unconscious in her bedroom and tried to revive her using various injections. However, when it didn't work out, he made an emergency call, but Kalinka could not be saved.

A subsequent autopsy report revealed shocking details: there were injuries to Kalinka Bamberski's throat, legs, and arms, apart from a tear to her genitals, which were later removed during the autopsy and never recovered since. Police arrested Krombach, but released him when they couldn't find any solid proof that could be traced back to him.

Bamberski then went to Lindau and started distributing leaflets in the town, accusing the doctor of killing his daughter. Krombach then sued Bamberski for defamation. Krombach won the case, and Bamberski was ordered to pay 500,000 German Marks, which he allegedly refused to pay. Bamberski continued his fight, giving interviews and trying to track Krombach's activities.

Krombach's wife divorced him a few years later when she found out about his infidelity; he'd allegedly slept with one of his wife's friends while she was sleeping in another room. In 1993, the Kalinka Bamberski case was reopened in Paris, and this time, Krombach was found guilty by the court in absentia and sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, Krombach was living in Germany, and German officials refused to extradite the doctor, saying the case was already closed, much to the chagrin of Bamberski.

After years of failed attempts to bring Krombach to justice, Bamberski finally decided to take matters into his own hands and hired men to bring Krombach to France where he would face trial. In October 2009, three men assaulted Krombach in Germany and drove him to a police station in Mulhouse, France. Krombach was gravely injured and Bamberski was subsequently arrested. German authorities demanded Bamberski's extradition, which the French government denied. In court, Bamberski admitted that he ordered the kidnapping of Krombach. He was ultimately tried and sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence.

Krombach was tried for his alleged involvement in the death of his stepdaughter, Kalinka Bamberski, and was ultimately found guilty. He was awarded a 15-year prison sentence in 2011. The 84-year-old Dieter Krombach was released from jail in 2020 due to his deteriorating health and died a few months later at a retirement home in Germany.

