What time will The Girl in the Picture air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the documentary

Netflix's latest documentary, The Girl in the Picture, is all set to uncover the decades-long mystery of Sharon Marshall's life and death that shook the world with its revelations. The stranger-than-fiction premise of this true-crime documentary will surely shock the world as it dives into the crimes of Franklin Delano Floyd, a convicted rapist, murderer, and pedophile.

The feature-length documentary was directed by Skye Borgman, the genius behind other brilliant true-crime documentaries like Abducted in Plain Sight and Dead Asleep. Although Floyd's life is surrounded by crimes, this documentary will focus particularly on Sharon's case. The documentary is also based on two award-winning books by journalist Matt Birkbeck, titled A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon, respectively.

Honest @honestscapegoat The life of Sharon Marshall was stolen from her. She lived a life of abuse & was finally murdered at 20 years old. findagrave.com/memorial/20317… oklahoman.com/article/549109 How was she able to slip through the cracks? She was systematically abused by her stepdad for decades. #FranklinFloyd The life of Sharon Marshall was stolen from her. She lived a life of abuse & was finally murdered at 20 years old. findagrave.com/memorial/20317… oklahoman.com/article/549109 How was she able to slip through the cracks? She was systematically abused by her stepdad for decades. #FranklinFloyd

The Girl in the Picture will premiere on July 6, 2022. While there has been no official confirmation about the time of its release, Netflix documentaries are generally released at 03.00 am EST or midnight PT. Read on for more details.

The Girl in the Picture promo: Decades of abuse and escapes

The documentary will follow the life of Sharon Marshall, a name she was given later in life, while also looking at her captor and assaulter Franklin Floyd. As strange as it sounds, Floyd managed to pull off bizarre escapes for decades, committing heinous crimes that ranged from molestation to robberies, all while having Sharon in his hold.

Over Floyd's long and tedious criminal career, Sharon Marshall's case certainly stands out. Originally, Sharon was one of the four children he kidnapped from his then-wife, who he had married using a fake alias. He raised Sharon, whose real name was Suzanne, after giving two of the children away. Unfortunately, no one knows what happened to the fourth child.

He constantly evaded the law by changing states and identities for years, before being caught in a violent incident of kidnapping. It was then that the entire story of Sharon/Suzanne was revealed. He later forcefully married Sharon and killed her in a fit of rage as she tried to escape. Although she was abducted in 1975, Sharon Marshall's real identity was only revealed in 2014, almost 20 years after her death.

The promo for the documentary depicts events from 2002, when investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck received a photograph of a father and daughter. He went on to say how he instantly knew that it was abnormal. Birkbeck, who is well known for his investigative abilities, quickly went on to decipher the mystery surrounding this young woman who was once allegedly found bleeding on the side of the road.

The official synopsis for The Girl in the Picture reads:

"A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blows open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."

This will be one of the most difficult and unique cases to ever occur in America. Franklin Floyd was captured after an extensive manhunt in Louisville, Kentucky. He is currently on death row after having evaded the law for most of his adult life.

The upcoming documentary will center around Floyd in more detail as it uncovers the harrowing events that led to Sharon Marshall's death. The Girl in the Picture premieres on July 6, 2022, on Netflix.

