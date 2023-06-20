Netflix's Sleeping Dog cast list and characters explored

An exciting new German crime-thriller series, Sleeping Dog, is making its way to Netflix in June 2023. If you're a fan of gripping suspense and captivating storytelling, you won't want to miss the series airing on Thursday, June 22, 2023. From the producers of the critically acclaimed series Unorthodox, this upcoming Netflix Original promises an intriguing plot, a talented cast, and an immersive viewing experience.

The show, written by Christoph Darnstädt, is based on the original series The Exchange Principle, created by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff. The plot of Sleeping Dog revolves around a former detective, now living on the streets, who embarks on a quest for the truth after a recent death raises disturbing doubts about a supposedly closed murder case.

The series promises to be a Pandora's box of secrets, as the investigation leads the protagonists deeper into the police and justice system, unearthing a possible conspiracy.

Could it all be connected to a devastating terrorist attack that shook the town 18 months ago? Prepare for twists, turns, and intense psychological suspense.

The talented cast of Sleeping Dog includes Max Riemelt of Sense8 fame

1) Max Riemelt as Mike Atlas

Max Riemelt takes on the role of Mike Atlas, preparing to captivate audiences with his powerful performance. Fans of Sense8 will recognize Riemelt as Wolfgang Bognadow, and he has also showcased his acting prowess in notable films such as The Wave, Berlin Syndrome, and Napola.

2) Luis von Finchkh as Jule Andergast

Joining Riemelt is Luise von Finckh, making her Netflix debut as Jule Andergast. She has impressed viewers with her appearances in dramas like Vienna Blood and Bonn – Alte Fuende, neue Feinde.

3) Carlo Ljubek as Luka Zaric

Another standout performance can be expected from Carlo Ljubek, who portrays Luka Zaric. This marks Carlo's Netflix debut, and he is known for his roles in Luna, Männer wie wir, and the series Altes Geld.

The rest of the cast of Sleeping Dog also includes Peri Baumeister as Lenni Atlas, Antonio Wannek as Roland Sokowski, Melodie Wakivuamina as Britney Adebayo, and more talented individuals who contribute to the series' depth and authenticity.

With directors Stephan Lacant and Francis Meletzky at the helm and Christoph Darnstädt's screenplay, the production promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. The show consists of six episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes.

This limited series adds to Netflix's growing German content, delivering a psychological thriller with an unreliable narrator that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

It marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Real Film, the production company behind Unorthodox. Steffi Ackermann, Director of Local Language Series at Netflix, expressed her excitement about working with Real Film Berlin again, noting their successful partnership on Unorthodox and the immense popularity of crime content among German audiences.

As we eagerly await the release of Sleeping Dog, it's evident that Netflix is committed to providing engaging and captivating content that satisfies the cravings of crime genre enthusiasts.

Sleeping Dog premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2023, so prepare to immerse yourself in this gritty, thought-provoking story of truth, family, and redemption.

