Netflix's Supersex: Full cast list explored

Supersex is an Italian television series that follows the life of Rocco Siffredi, a well-known Italian pornographic film actor. The plot, which is a biographical drama, centers on Rocco's ascent to the top and his determination to become the biggest and most well-known porn star in history.

The story appears to be an incredible feat that is both simple and achievable. However, while tracing his treacherous trek to the top, viewers realize that the drive for success, regardless of the circumstances, creates a slew of challenges and tribulations. It premiered on Netflix on March 6, 2024, and the first season currently comprises seven episodes.

The cast of the show is star-studded with the protagonist being played by Alessandro Borghi, while Saul Nanni plays his younger self. Additionally, Adrian Giannini, Jasmine Trinca, and Gaia Messerklinger have joined the ensemble.

The primary cast of Supersex

1) Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi

Alessandro Borghi plays Rocco Siffredi, the famous Italian adult film actor. However, throughout his career, Rocco has acted in directorial and producing roles. Rocco Siffredi has been known for his unique style of direction and pornography, both in collaboration with Evil Angel as well as on his own.

Alessandro Borghi himself has been a prolific actor, having appeared in 20 films including Suburra and its sequel.

2) Jasmine Trinca as Lucia

Jasmine Trinca plays Lucia, a fictitious woman who appears in the documentary. Her character reflects the presence of an important female figure in Rocco's life. Lucia's character symbolizes the problems and the varied dynamics that have been present across his different romantic relationships. In doing so, she provides insight into the protagonist's inner environment.

Jasmine Trinca has been well-known for her role in films such as The Best of Youth and II caimano.

3) Saul Nanni as a younger Rocco Siffredi

Delving into the growth and formative years of Rocco's life, Saul's expert portrayal of the protagonist's younger days helps viewers gauge an idea of how he became the Italian Stallion in the story of Supersex.

Saul Nanni is best known for playing the role of Christian in the Disney Channel series Alex and Co.

4) Adriano Giannini as Tommasco

Adriano Giannini portrays Tommasco, Rocco's half-brother. Tommasco's character adds complexity to Rocco's family dynamics. In doing so in Supersex, he appears to be providing an insight into his personal history, as well as the personal relationships that he has had outside of the adult film profession with his family.

Beyond Supersex, Adrian Gianni is no stranger to the spotlight and has even acted alongside Madonna in the 2002 remake of Swept Away. Additionally, fans can recognize him from his role as Rat in the 2003 film Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.

5) Gaia Messerklinger as Moana Pozzi

Gaia Messerklinger plays Moana Pozzi in Supersex, a popular female adult film star from Italy. Moana Pozzi's character gives depth to the story by providing perspective on the larger environment of adult entertainment roles and the industry at large.

Gaia is known for playing a host of roles including Don Matteo and La porta sui buio.

The supporting cast of Supersex

Supersex also has a strong cast of supporting actors. Jade Pedri plays the role of Sylvie while Linda Caridi can be seen in the role of Tina. Additionally, Enrico Borello and Vincenzo Nemolata appear as the characters of Gabriele and Riccardo Schicchi respectively in the story of Rocco.

Supersex was released on March 6, 2024, with all the episodes dropping at the same time on Netflix.