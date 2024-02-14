Who is Netflix Supersex 2024 based on? Adult film star biopic explored 

Netflix is releasing Supersex, a biographical drama series about Rocco Siffredi, a famous Italian adult film actor. It's loosely based on his life and was created by Francesca Manieri, Lorenzo Mieli, and Matteo Rovere. Alessandro Borghi will be playing Siffredi in the seven-episode series.

Coming out on March 6, 2024, on Netflix, Supersex takes a deep dive into the journey of Rocco Tano becoming the legendary Rocco Siffredi. It explores his relationships, motivations, and the obstacles he faces.

The series, which debuts at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, offers an authentic portrayal of Siffredi's life, mixing reality with fiction. It takes a deep dive into the adult entertainment industry, exploring fame, desire, and the human experience.

Rocco Siffredi's biopic Supersex on Netflix: Who are the cast and characters?

Inspired by the life of Rocco Siffredi, Supersex brings his story to life with a talented cast. Alessandro Borghi portrays the iconic Rocco Siffredi, while Saul Nanni plays the younger version of the character.

Filming began in Rome in September 2022, with Borghi filming 50 s*x scenes in 95 days for authenticity. Jasmine Trinca plays Lucia, a fictional character that represents different women in Rocco's life. Adriano Giannini is Tommaso, Rocco's half-brother.

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Other important actors in the cast are Enrico Borello, Vincenzo Nemolato, Gaia Messerklinger as Moana Pozzi, Jade Pedri, and Linda Caridi. Every actor in the series contributes to the realistic depiction of Siffredi's journey.

They show the ups and downs of his relationships, dreams, and struggles in the adult film industry. With their performances, Supersex wants to give Netflix viewers a deeper insight into Rocco Siffredi's life and impact.

The man behind Supersex: Who was Rocco Siffredi?

Rocco Siffredi, also known as the "Italian Stallion," was born on May 4, 1964, in Ortona, Italy. He's a big deal in the adult film industry, having been in more than 1,300 p****graphic films since 1986.

It all started when he stumbled upon an inappropriate magazine back when he was a teenager and decided to make his debut in a film called Sodopunition pour dépravées s**uelles back in 1986.

He became famous for his edgy brand of adult films, which often featured anal sex and intense scenes. Even though he retired several times, he couldn't stay away from the industry because of personal reasons and a desire for artistic satisfaction.

Siffredi showed up in TV ads and reality shows as well (Image via Instagram/@roccosiffredi_official)

Siffredi appeared in more mainstream media. He made cameo appearances in movies like Romance and Anatomie de L'enfer. Additionally, he showed up in some television ads and reality shows.

Siffredi has been married to Rosa Caracciolo since 1993 and has had to deal with his sex addiction and take breaks from work to prioritize his family. Despite that, he is still a well-known and influential figure in the adult industry and mainstream culture. In the Netflix series Supersex, actor Alessandro Borghi will play Siffredi.

Final thoughts

Supersex offers a compelling journey into the life of Rocco Siffredi. The series explores the highs and lows of his professional and personal lives. Supersex's narrative is promising to leave an impression on audiences. The performances from the cast are set to captivate audiences around the world.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"Siffredi's family, his origins, his relationship and the context that led him to embark on his path in p****graphy and accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love."

Don't miss the premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2024.

