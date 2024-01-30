Will Despicable Me 4 release on Netflix? Plot, trailer, and more explored

Illumination’s animated comedy film franchise is gearing up for Despicable Me 4, which is set to release in theatres on July 3, 2024. Being the sixth installment in Universal Pictures’ hit animated franchise, the film is highly anticipated by fans for its theatrical and streaming debut.

Universal Pictures has signed a deal with Netflix; therefore, Despicable Me 4 will make its digital debut on the streaming platform after completing its theatrical run. But before arriving on Netflix, the animated film will be available for streaming on Peacock for the first four months.

Following that, the feature will remain on Netflix for ten months, and after that, it will again return to Peacock for four months.

As Illumination’s animated feature will be released in almost five months, here is everything you need to know about the plot, trailer, and more.

Despicable Me 4: Plot, trailer, and more explained

The Chris Renaud-directed film will mark the return of Gru and Minions for another exciting adventure. Gru, along with his wife Lucy, their adopted daughters, Margo, Agnes, and Edith, and the new member of the family, Gru Jr., will face new villains Maxime Le Mal and Valentina.

According to Universal Pictures, the plot of the film reads,

“Gru and Lucy and their girls —Margo, Edith, and Agnes—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.”

The trailer for Despicable Me 4 was released on January 29, 2024, and offered more details regarding the storyline and the characters. It opens with the song Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N Roses, where Minions are seen chilling in the swimming pool. Later, Gru introduces us to the new member of the Gru family, Gru Jr.

But this time, new supervillain Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina escape from prison to take revenge on Gru and his family, as told by the former director of the Anti-Villain League, Silas Ramsbottom. To save the Gru family from Maxime and Valentina, he takes them to a safe house, where Minions are seen to be creating funny situations.

The trailer also features the song Maneater by Hall & Oates when Gru, Gru Jr., Minions, Agnes, Edith, and Margo go on a heist. But their secret mission is foiled by a honey badger who attacks Gru and Minions. The trailer ends with Gru driving a car at full speed.

Ensemble cast

Despicable Me 4 marks the return of Steve Carell as the voice of Felonious Gru and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Lucy Wilde. Emmy Award winner Will Ferrell and Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara are the new members joining the ensemble cast as the voices of Maxime Le Mal and Valentina.

Besides them, actress Joey King has arrived to voice a new supporting character named Poppy. The ensemble cast also includes Miranda Cosgrave as Margo, Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom, Pierre Coffin as Minions, Dana Gaier as Edith, and Madison Polan as Agnes.

Chris Renaud has added his directorial vision to Despicable Me 4, bankrolled by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Stay tuned to know more about Despicable Me 4 as the film releases on July 3, 2024.