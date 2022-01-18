×
Create
Notifications

Netizens react to BTS Jin using Insta stories

BTS member Jin is still learning how to use Instagram (Image via IMDB/Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS member Jin is still learning how to use Instagram (Image via IMDB/Big Hit Entertainment)
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Feature

BTS Jin never ceases to entertain, especially now that he has his own Instagram account. Netizens can't get over how the superstar is still finding his way on the platform.

While the other members are exploring various content formats, filters and, more, BTS Jin is learning the ropes as to how to use 'the gram'.

He recently sent a first DM to fellow band member J-Hope. The latter then took to his Instagram stories by posting a screenshot of the conversation with the caption:

"Our Cute Hyung."
BTS JHOPE/HOSEOK INSTAGRAM STORY 220116Hobi: 🤭[translation in screenshot] @BTS_twt https://t.co/2NZ9qs3fua

Following this recent story update, BTS Jin posted a similar image on Instagram. Band member J-hope took him under his wing, coaching him on using Instagram through their funny exchange in the comments section.

Comments of above post translated to (with Google Translate):

Jin: I'm not sure you're going to delete it

J-hope: again

J-hope: bring it back???

Netizens and ARMY's have tons to say now that they know their Super Tuna star is indeed displaying his charm while trying to learn more about the application.

#BTSReunion: Netizens gush over BTS Jin & J-hope Insta stories exchange

The BTS band members are very active on Instagram, giving netizens and ARMY tons to talk. They actively express their thoughts and what they're up to through social media.

Recently, a few members posted similar Instagram stories, driving netizens and fans into a frenzy. Followers took to the internet to start a new trend, #BTSReunion, and are ecstatic that a few band members could meet up after their quarantine period and their duel with COVID 19.

Rm, Jin, Jungkook and Jhope posted on Insta🌟 so they reunited after the quarantine period and look how happy they are😭💜 It feels so great to hear those laughter's after such a long time💜 Their happiness that matters 😌💜BTS REUNION 💜😭 https://t.co/uYwdaEdudy
Jeon Jungkook insta story and Jin insta story 💜#jungkookpics #btspics #bts #btstweets #jeonjungkook #JK #jungkook #BTS #BTSWALLPAPER #방탄소년단 #정국 #전정국 @BTS_twt https://t.co/3YX8dgvkTt

In support of BTS Jin learning more about Instagram stories, fans circulated his latest story:

@BTS_twt_SEOKJN I love your insta story please don't delete it #JIN 😍This looks so yummy for my tummy 😊😋😋😋Thanks 💜 https://t.co/4ChmQypsuD
Jin on instagram now, he also use Insta Story for the first time 🐟#방탄소년단진 #Yours_Jin #JIN @BTS_twt https://t.co/xj08GvxAeM
220117 Jin Instagram Story instagram.com/stories/jin/27…#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt https://t.co/Xu7ThnED8h

Some netizens found Jin's and J-hope's on-screen bromance adorable:

Jin in insta... When jin was recording that time jk sing tge song and jin scolds him😂😂....#jinininsta@BTS_twt https://t.co/RGNEwGHikn
#JIN IG POST🐹: Jin is not going to delete it.🐿: back up???🔥🙌🐿: again#BTS_JIN #jin #BTS_INSTA https://t.co/ZiI2ucJkYr
Hobi teaching Jin on Insta and commenting under his post even if they are together 😭😭@BTS_twt #BTS #JIN #HOBI #HOSEOK #JHOPE #SuperTuna #SuperTuna_Jin twitter.com/btstranslation…

BTS for 'the gram'

The above is one of the instances where netizens and the ARMY are over the moon about the band members having their own Instagram accounts. The band members created their accounts back in December 2021, before taking a short break.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

All members have been very active on the platform and provided fans with a new outlet to enjoy their group dynamics.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी