Netizens react to BTS Jin using Insta stories

BTS Jin never ceases to entertain, especially now that he has his own Instagram account. Netizens can't get over how the superstar is still finding his way on the platform.

While the other members are exploring various content formats, filters and, more, BTS Jin is learning the ropes as to how to use 'the gram'.

He recently sent a first DM to fellow band member J-Hope. The latter then took to his Instagram stories by posting a screenshot of the conversation with the caption:

"Our Cute Hyung."

Following this recent story update, BTS Jin posted a similar image on Instagram. Band member J-hope took him under his wing, coaching him on using Instagram through their funny exchange in the comments section.

Comments of above post translated to (with Google Translate):

Jin: I'm not sure you're going to delete it

J-hope: again

J-hope: bring it back???

Netizens and ARMY's have tons to say now that they know their Super Tuna star is indeed displaying his charm while trying to learn more about the application.

#BTSReunion: Netizens gush over BTS Jin & J-hope Insta stories exchange

The BTS band members are very active on Instagram, giving netizens and ARMY tons to talk. They actively express their thoughts and what they're up to through social media.

Recently, a few members posted similar Instagram stories, driving netizens and fans into a frenzy. Followers took to the internet to start a new trend, #BTSReunion, and are ecstatic that a few band members could meet up after their quarantine period and their duel with COVID 19.

In support of BTS Jin learning more about Instagram stories, fans circulated his latest story:

Some netizens found Jin's and J-hope's on-screen bromance adorable:

BTS for 'the gram'

The above is one of the instances where netizens and the ARMY are over the moon about the band members having their own Instagram accounts. The band members created their accounts back in December 2021, before taking a short break.

All members have been very active on the platform and provided fans with a new outlet to enjoy their group dynamics.

