Never Have I Ever: 5 fun facts about Netflix's comedy series

Funny, insightful, and entertaining, Never Have I Ever offers a peek into teenage life and love, from the perspective of a first-generation Indian-American. A big reason why viewers have tuned into the show season after season is because of the lovable lead characters, Devi in particular, who is loosely based on creator Mindy Kaling's younger self.

Being a teenager is not easy and Never Have I Ever perfectly captures the emotional rollercoaster that teens tend to go through while juggling studies, finding themselves, and complicated relationships. Never Have I Ever started back in 2020 and it has released three successful seasons so far with the fourth one set to premiere today on June 8, 2023.

As this upcoming season will be the final one, fans will have to say goodbye to their favorite characters soon. But since Netflix has been on a cancellation spree off late, many fans are just relieved that they atleast get to see Never Have I Ever get a planned ending instead of having to make do with an abrupt one.

5 facts about Never Have I Ever that cements its status as one of the coolest teen shows on Netflix

1) Darren Barnet played lacrosse

Played by Darren Barnet, Paxton is a hunky jock. Not only is he extremely popular in school, but he is also Devi's love interest in Never Have I Ever. It is interesting to note that Barnet has quite a lot in common with the character he plays onscreen. In fact, many fans may not know this but Barnet is very good at lacrosse and captained his high school team.

The young actor understands Paxton from Never Have I Ever on a deeper level. He also faced situations where classmates would have preconceived opinions about him. But when they started to get to know him, they understood that he was different from what they assumed. Talk about finding the right man for the job!

2) Practice makes perfect

Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor have such a great bond on Never Have I Ever. Fans will never forget when the trio busted out those upbeat and slick dance moves for the TikTok video. They looked so in sync and it was nothing short of iconic.

On camera or even on social media, it seems so easy when creators post these catchy dance videos that are actually quite tricky to nail. The trio seem like they just naturally fell into place but they had to rehearse for hours to make it look that good.

3) Who is John McEnroe?

When it comes to tennis legends, John McEnroe sits pretty high on the list. But Maitreyi had little to no idea that she was working alongside someone who has thousands of fans around the world. She was clueless about how skilled he is, and about everything that he had achieved throughout his career.

As McEnroe was majorly narrating Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi looked him up before the series started shooting. If there are any readers who are new to the show, they would definitely get a kick out of the fact that the hot-headed tennis legend is a narrator on the show.

4) A month and a half in detention

For the fans of Never Have I Ever, Ramona Young is a known figure. After all, she is one of Devi's closest pals. The sweet and supportive Eleanor has always been there for her friends. It is hard to imagine that Young who plays the character can do anything that would land her in detention. But it's true, the actor had to serve one and a half months in detention.

However, the reason is the most wholesome one that you will ever hear. She skipped 72 classes in high school because she wanted to eat ice cream. The school wanted to punish her for skipping so they ordered her to spend time in detention in order to graduate.

5) Ben and Devi weren't supposed to be a couple

A lot of times, as shows evolve, writers put in new romantic angles that weren't part of the original plan. This usually happens when the characters on-screen have really great chemistry and that is true in the case of Never Have I Ever.

After watching their scenes together, the writers soon realized that their relationship has the potential to be much more than sparring mates. Given that many fans ship this couple, it would have been disappointing if this angle was never explored.

Fans will surely have a hard time saying goodbye to their favorite characters from Never Have I Ever, but like they say, all good things must come to an end.

