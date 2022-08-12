Never Have I Ever episode 6 recap: An all Ben show

Never Have I Ever returned with a new season on Netflix on August 12, 2022. The ten-episode-long fun ride changed significantly from its preceding seasons, mostly in a good way. The show had some great new developments, character introductions, and an increased focus on high school romance. One of the things that remained consistent was the simmering tension between Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

The first half of the season saw a rollercoaster of drama with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Devi breaking up and the arrival of a new character. Behind all this, Ben had been a constant part of the drama without ever stepping to the fore. The sixth episode saw him step to the forefront as the creators decided to explore his story in a brilliant and fascinating manner.

Read on for a detailed recap of Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 6.

Never Have I Ever Season 3, episode 6 recap: Someone is full of sh*t

The episode begins with a narration by Andy Samberg in his typical easygoing way. Ben is asked to drop some classes as he has filled his schedule to the brim in hopes of securing good grades for college. However, the dedicated young man defies all odds and even gives up his lunch break in pursuit of his long-term goal.

He takes some extreme measures, including reading AP Latin in another class. In a practical class, when he is paired with Devi, she tells him how packed his schedule is. He continues to believe in his hectic schedule. Later, while working on the project, Devi's mother asks Ben to stay back for dinner. There, Nalini's (played by Poorna Jagannathan) new friend and her son, Des, are also present.

Ben observes the slowly developing bond between Des and Devi and grows jealous of the new person in the latter's life. It is revealed that Ben has not defecated in weeks. This results in him falling sick the next day at school. Paxton carries him to the hospital, where he is diagnosed with impacted fecal matter in the colon.

He ends up staying in the hospital. There, he helps Paxton with his college essay. Paxton's development into a mature and intelligent student is a great character arc that comes into full focus in the third season of Never Have I Ever.

Meanwhile, Devi and Des (Anirudh Pisharody) have been having a rough patch, with Des ignoring Devi's texts for some time. Finally, Devi texts Des in the last sequence of the episode, and he finally stops ghosting her. This would, of course, cause some jealousy in Ben, who still seems to have feelings for Devi.

The show seems to be setting up Des and Devi for the possible future here, but it looks more and more likely that Ben would ultimately be the "one" for her. Andy Samberg sums up Ben's condition in the last part, saying that Ben needs to let go of things that cause him pain, also indicating his deposition of fecal matter.

All ten episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

