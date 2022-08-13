Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 7: A debate and some cheating

The new season of Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix this August 12, 2022. The popular teen-comedy show returned with Devi Vishwakumar's (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) story after she landed the boy of her dreams at the end of the previous season. The highly anticipated season lived up to its height as it packed ample drama, romance, and whole new angles.

The third season was heavily focused on the characters' love lives, despite failing to explore all of them in detail. The first five episodes went through an array of changes and developments, including Devi's breakup with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

A new character's introduction changed things significantly in the second half of the show. The seventh episode of the show focused on an important debate competition and Devi's new love interest, Des (Anirudh Pisharody).

Read on for a detailed recap of Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 7.

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 7: Only lovers left to debate

The seventh episode of Never Have I Ever's third season dealt with a debate tournament for most of the runtime. Devi and Des continue to date behind the backs of their respective mothers. This is one of the instances where Indian culture was appropriately depicted. In this episode, Des and Devi realize that their schools will face each other off in a debate competition.

Of course, this excites the two of them. Despite this, Devi is still bothered by Des's sudden ghosting. Devi asks Des why he did that, and he explains that he feels Devi is not over her ex-boyfriend. Devi assures him that she is over Paxton and is looking forward to being with Des.

Meanwhile, Aneesa (Megan Suri) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) have some lingering tension between them throughout the episode.

When Des and Devi go to the debate competition, Des's mother, Rhyah, and Nalini do some cleaning. In the process, Rhyah discovers Devi's wheelchair and asks Nalini about it. She does not seem too pleased that Devi had the condition but sincerely feels bad about the trouble Nalini's family went through.

When Devi goes to represent her school in the debate tournament, she realizes that the other school is way more prepared and proficient. Des' school brings hired paralegals to fact-check instantly. This puts Devi and her school in a position of weakness. In one of those moments, Devi throws out one of their research books, causing ample trouble for the opponents.

Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is the only one who notices Devi in the act. Instead of taking her to the authorities, he takes her home and tells her mother and grandmother. Though they are very disappointed with Devi, her grandmother praises Manish for the first time and finally approves of him dating Kamala (Richa Moorjani).

Devi comes clean at the end of the episode and Des forgives her. This episode also serves as a good development for Kamala and Manish, who have otherwise struggled for a long time. Manish's gesture of not wanting to put Devi in a position that affects her career is also a very sweet one.

All the episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

