Never Have I Ever season 4 on Netflix: Release date, air time, cast details, and more

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, Never Have I Ever season 4, is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming season will have 10 episodes. The show entails the story of Devi Vishwakumar as she finally embarks on her senior year journey while trying to make sense of her complicated relationships.

Never Have I Ever has managed to make headlines in the past for its beautiful representation of culture, communities, and relationships and its thoroughly engrossing storylines that have made viewers binge the entire series in a single day. Now, as the show finally bids farewell with its last season, fans can't wait for a perfect conclusion to Devi, Paxton, and Ben's love triangle cliffhanger that has kept fans on the edge of their seats for so long.

Netflix released a brief synopsis for the show on their official website that reads:

"Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises, and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?"

The coming-of-age comedy-drama has been created by the acclaimed comedian Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It is reported that the show is loosely based on Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area, while Kaling herself has said in an interview that it is based "in the spirit of my childhood."

Never Have I Ever season 4 will finally see Devi, Paxton, and Ben's love triangle come to an end

Never Have I Ever, throughout its run, has been termed a first of its kind for its unique storyline that sees Devi Ramakrishnan, a first-generation Indian-American teenager, dealing with multiple problems in both her family and school. Her story, as she comes to terms with her own culture and identity and tries her hardest to excel in every area of her life, has managed to inspire audiences all around the world.

Never Have I Ever also features a hilarious ensemble of likable and intriguing characters that have their own separate fan bases. And season 4 will see these characters finally make it into senior year and graduate. The trailer for the upcoming season gave the viewers a glimpse of what senior year would entail, which is the normal college interviews, prom limo rides, cap and gown outfit photography, and navigating the ups and downs of friendship as school comes to an end.

But hardcore fans of the show know that it is anything but normal. In another unexpected and hilarious twist, the trailer also saw the arrival of a new character that will absolutely change Devi's life. The new character that is Ethan, played by Michael Cimino, is literally the definition of a typical bad boy, and as the show's co-creator Lang Fisher says, "Who doesn’t love a bad boy?"

In an interview with Tudum, she also commented on how Ethan will play a major role in the show, saying:

“I think the main thing she needs to learn on our show is to love herself just as she is, with or without a boyfriend, with or without a fancy college. And that she’s enough.”

Darren Barnet, Michael Cimino, and Jaren Lewison in Never Have I Ever (Images via IMDb)

It'll be interesting to see how the arrival of Ethan will impact Devi's relationships with both Paxton and Ben. Fans have, throughout the entirety of the last season, taken sides with either Paxton or Ben, and now that the new trailer shows Devi getting together with Ethan, it is safe to say that the fandom is beyond perplexed. What's even more interesting about this storyline is that the last season ended with Devi getting together with Ben and cashing in her "one free boink" card.

However, the new trailer for Never Have I Ever also sees Ben with his new girlfriend, and that has led to speculations running wild among the fandom as to what could've happened between the two. Other storylines to look out for in the final season of the show will be those of Kamala's decision to marry and whether Devi gets accepted into her dream college, Princeton, as the trailer suggests.

With all its intriguing storylines and incredibly talented star cast, Never Have I Ever promises to be an exciting adventure for fans.

More details about Never Have I Ever season 4's cast

The cast of Never Have I Ever (Image via IMDb)

Never Have I Ever is host to an exceptionally talented star cast, with names like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison in the lead. The trio has managed to receive global appreciation for their fantastic performances and their ability to flawlessly delve into characters. What makes the casting of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan even more unique is that this is the actress' first acting project, and with no prior experience, she was chosen by Mindy Kaling out of almost 15,000 competitors.

Never Have I Ever's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles, including Poorna Jagannathan (who plays Nalini Vishwakumar), Lee Rodriguez (who plays Fabiola Torres), Richa Moorjani (who plays Kamala), Benjamin Norris (who plays Trent Harrison), Ramona Young (who plays Eleanor Wong), Sendhil Ramamurthy (who plays Mohan Vishwakumar), Niecy Nash (who plays Dr. Jamie Ryan), Christina Kartchner (who plays Eve), among numerous others.

In an interview with Tudum, the cast of Never Have I Ever talked about their experience filming the last season of the beloved series and what the fans could expect from the show's storylines this time around. Darren Barnet, who plays the wildly popular character of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, said about bidding farewell to the show:

“Still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still waiting for my call time for Monday. I’m scared for when it does.”

He also talked about the last day on set and said that the last day features a full-on carnival celebration, complete with a dance circle. The star, however, also choked up about sharing one of his memories from the last day on set. He told Tudum:

“I will tell you the one moment that really, really got me though, because I’m not too good in moments like that, where it’s supposed to be emotional. I, for some reason, can’t get emotional. But I was walking through the hallway of Sherman Oaks High and they were tearing down the set. It was empty. Classrooms are empty. I was with Ben Norris, [who plays] Trent, and we were just sitting there like, ‘Wow.’ We walked back to the trailers and we both cried and hugged each other. We both did not expect to get emotional. We were just sobbing, crying. It was wild.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared her own hilarious story about the day after filming finished on the series’ final season and said:

“I woke up panicking that I was late for work. And then I had the biggest deflation of like, ‘Right, never mind.’”

Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling shares her thoughts on the show's final season

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the acclaimed actress, director, and author talked about ending the beloved series in its fourth season. Many fans have pointed out that, owing to its immense popularity, Never Have I Ever could have gone on for many more seasons; however, Mindy Kaling replied to the same by saying:

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

She continued:

"So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time. But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

Regardless of the fact that the show is ending so soon, fans have showered much love on the creators and cast of the show for providing them with such a beautiful and inspiring series.

Don't forget to watch Never Have I Ever season 4, which premieres June 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET, exclusively on Netflix.

