"Never been more nervous before a show": Adele opens up about being emotional during Vegas residency

After several delays for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace concert earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her Weekends with Adele residency shows at the popular Vegas venue. Earlier in January, The Someone Like You singer had canceled the shows at the last minute, disappointing fans who had traveled from other countries for the performance.

On November 18, the singer addressed the audience and apologized to her fans for canceling the previous shows. She also mentioned how nervous she was during the performance of her iconic song, Hello.

Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying:

“It might be a little wobbly tonight because my nerves are out of control.”

During her performance of I Drink Wine, the singer was reportedly taking sips from a cup in-between songs, but she later clarified that it was not wine.

She said:

“It looks like I am drinking wine, but I am drinking hot honey. I don’t drink while I’m working, but I am definitely going to need a shot after this.”

Adele announced 24 rescheduled dates for the Vegas venue, along with eight new ones added to her schedule. The residency will now run up to March 25, 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Adele opens up about feeling emotional performing at Caesars Palace

Adele also shared a post on Instagram in which she confided that she usually gets scared" before a performance. However, she admitted that the most nervous she had ever been was before her Caesars Palace show. Readers can find the full post below:

Adele has been vocal about her anxiety and stage fright in the past. Back in 2017, she even considered not touring because of it. After a 2017 show in New Zealand, the singer noted that she might not tour again. Speaking to the audience, the singer said:

"Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag."

Adele's Las Vegas residency is in support of her album, 30, which was released last year. The album, released via Columbia Records, boasts twelve tracks, including the lead single Easy On Me, which topped charts in various countries. It reached number 1 in the UK and was placed on the Billboard 200 charts in the US. The album also bagged the British Album of the Year Award at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Adele receives standing ovation during her Caesars Palace concert

Adele’s highly-anticipated performance at the Caesars Palace in Vegas received rave reviews from critics. According to The Guardian, the singer received a standing ovation at both the beginning and end of her performance. As per reports, the singer was tearful by the end of her performance of Hello. She noted:

“I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. You look amazing, and it looks just like what I imagined it would look like. Just perfect. Thank you."

As per reports, the singer also fired a t-shirt cannon at the audience, informing them that the items contained included a t-shirt, a handwritten note, and “$50 to get a drink.”

Adele @Adele Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. https://t.co/PQLiaPVYgO

Earlier in January, The Rolling in the Deep singer apologized for canceling her show just a day before the opening night. In a video posted to her social media handles, she explained that her team had tried everything they could to put the show together in time, but it was not ready.

In a tearful video, the singer said:

“It’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted."

The singer mentioned that she had to cancel her shows due to delivery delays and Covid. She also said that almost half of her crew was down with the disease.

Poll : 0 votes