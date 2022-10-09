Never Seen Again: What happened in the months leading up to Susan Walsh's disappearance?

The new season of Never Seen Again is all set to cover the story of Susan Walsh, a mother, aspiring journalist, and nightclub dancer, who suddenly went missing after she stepped out to use the local payphone on July 16, 1996.

Her estranged husband, who lived in an adjoining apartment, did not see her leave. Even after thorough searches of her house, nothing indicated that a crime had taken place.

However, the months leading up to her disappearance may have had hints about this sudden development. With many theories surrounding the case, it remains unsolved decades later. However, analyzing moments from her final months could still prove to be instrumental.

Paramount's Never Seen Again will release on October 11, 2022. Before it airs, here is a compiled set of events that ultimately led to Susan's disappearance in July 1996.

Susan Walsh was paranoid about the Russian mob attacking her before she disappeared

Susan Walsh's disappearance has been the topic of many debates and discussions, ranging from vampire cults to the Russian mob, making this case more complicated than any other missing person's case.

Susan Walsh got her big break after an investigative report about a strip club in New York that allegedly exploited young female immigrants and was allegedly linked to the Russian mob. Her experience as a stripper helped her navigate this tough territory better.

After her report was published in the Village Voice, Susan started worrying about the mob hitting back at her. Walsh allegedly grew paranoid over the next few months, telling many of her friends that she was being followed and that there were contracts out for her murder.

Being a recovering addict, Walsh managed to remain sober for over 10 years before relapsing shortly before she disappeared. She also allegedly used Xanax during this time and stopped taking her medications regularly.

Walsh's links to a Vampire subculture

After her first article, she was commissioned for an investigative piece about stolen blood from a local hospital. This led her to a Vampire subculture in New York, which allegedly performed rituals and drank human blood. She became very entangled in the process and even dated a man who claimed to be a vampire.

Her piece was later rejected for lack of objectivity. Many theorized that this vampire cult was behind Susan Walsh's disappearance.

Susan Walsh's alleged self-inflicted wounds

About a month before she vanished, Susan attended a party held for the publication of James Ridgeway and Sylvia Plachy's book Red Light: Inside The Sex Industry. There, Ridgeway claimed that Susan had self-inflicted wounds on her wrists. This led authorities to question if Susan had ended her own life.

She last appeared in a documentary about S*x Work only two days before her disappearance.

Susan Walsh's disappearance

On July 16, 1996, Susan Walsh reportedly stepped out to use a payphone but never returned. Her estranged husband did not see her leave and no one saw her at the payphone either. Since then, no one has seen her alive, except maybe one friend.

Melissa Hines, Susan's friend, claimed that she saw Susan with an unknown man about a month after she disappeared. Hines even noted down the number plate of the car. Authorities tracked down the man and claimed he may have been with Susan that night. Later reports also suggested that an ex-boyfriend of Susan's may have been stalking her.

Despite all the developments, the case remains unsolved to date.

