What time will New Amsterdam season 5 episode 5 air on NBC? Plot and more details explored

New Amsterdam season 5, the much-awaited final season of the engrossing and acclaimed medical-drama series, is all set to release its fifth episode exclusively on NBC. Episode 5, titled, Grabby Hands, will air this Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

The show revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the new medical director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, one of the country's oldest public hospitals. Season 5 began with Max picking up the pieces of his life after Helen left. The first episode set the intense tone of the final season, and the intensity is bound to go up as the show progresses to the finale.

The series is based on Eric Manheimer's book, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. David Schulner has acted as the creator of New Amsterdam Season 5. Stuart Dryburgh and Andrew Voegeli have served as the cinematographers of the series, while Craig Wedren has given music to the series.

Creator David Schulner has also served as the executive producer of the series, alongside Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, Kate Dennis, David Foster, Shaun Cassidy and Aaron Ginsburg. Graham Norris, Eric Manheimer, David Declerque, Mark A. Baker and Ryan Eggold are the producers of New Amsterdam Season 5.

Fans of the NBC series have been buzzing with anticipation to witness what episode 5 of season 5 will bring to the table after the fourth episode titled, Heal Thyself, ended on an engaging note with Bloom struggling a fair bit after she is taken off a vital medication and Iggy going on his very first date.

Learn all about episode 5 of New Amsterdam season 5, ahead of its arrival on NBC

Trailer and plot of episode 5

The official synopsis of episode 5, given by NBC, reads:

"Max endeavours to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe; Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building; Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister."

By the looks of the official promo video and synopsis for the brand new episode of the series, it is quite understandable that the episode is bound to take viewers on a consuming and emotional rollercoaster journey.

The fifth episode has been written by Graham Norris with Lisa Robinson as the director.

Who are in the cast list for the series' season 5?

The promising lead cast list for the series' season 5 entails Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom and Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

Other cast members of season 5 include Alejandro Hernandez, Debra Monk, Megan Byrne, Christine Chang, Em Grosland, Shiva Kalaiselvan, Matthew Jeffers, Olivia Khoshatefeh, Mike Doyle, Emma Ramos, Frances Turner, Keren Lugo, Michael Basile and several others.

Don't forget to catch New Amsterdam season 5 episode 5, arriving exclusively on NBC Network on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

