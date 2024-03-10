New Balance T500 Reflection sneakers: Everything we know so far

The New Balance T500 Reflection colorway recently surfaced online, featuring a combination of white and arctic light gray hues.

The New Balance T500 Reflection shoes are slated to enter the footwear world on March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am (US/Eastern). These shoes will be sold through the online and offline sites of New Balance. These sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $109.99 per pair.

More details about the New Balance T500 Reflection sneakers

Shoe enthusiasts and collectors are intrigued by New Balance's continuous achievement in revitalizing its classic designs. The reintroduction of timeless styles like the 550, 650, 2002R, and 1906R—with a modern twist—seems to be profitable for the brand, as the brand recorded a 23% increase in sales last year.

Among these revised classics is the New Balance T500, which came back into the limelight after a successful partnership with Aime Leon Dore. Since the model's comeback, the T500 Reflection has been the latest inline launch, marking the most recent version to join this lineage.

With its combination of plush nubuck and high-quality pigskin suede, the T500 Reflection stands out as a symbol of tradition and artistry. A clean layout philosophy is embraced by this model, which embraces the traditional characteristics of professional tennis footwear.

The sneaker's timeless aesthetics are complemented by its breathable upper, which features strategically placed openings. An understated arctic gray accent, featuring New Balance's symbol, graces the heel section, offering an understated yet noticeable contrast.

The midfoot is adorned with the classic N emblem, accompanied by additional NB labeling on the insole and tongue tag, highlighting the extraordinary attention to detail. A rubber midsole and outsole reminiscent of bygone eras complete the package.

The description of the New Balance T500 Reflection shoes on the brand's website reads,

"Originally released in 1982, the T500 was designed to bring superior quality to a versatile on-court style. While the reintroduced T500 is designed more for leisure than competition, everything that made the T500 a great tennis shoe then, makes it a timeless classic now."

It continues as,

"The upper features pigskin suede and nubuck construction and perforated toebox detailing, for a premium take on the familiar look. The design is rounded out with the elegant simplicity of a predominantly white colorway, suitable for any situation and any surface."

Be on the lookout for the New Balance T500 Reflection shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. Interested readers are advised to sign up on the brand’s website for timely alerts on their arrival.