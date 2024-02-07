New K-pop documentary featuring ENHYPEN by 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' producer reported to be in the works

ENHYPEN, the rising stars in the K-pop industry, are currently at the peak of their career as they near the conclusion of their second world tour, FATE, in February. Esteemed directors are now reportedly set to create a new documentary centered around the group. This title will be premiered on the popular streaming platform, Netflix.

Director Cara Mones promoting the casting call via Facebook

The director behind this highly anticipated documentary is none other than one of the renowned filmmakers who previously worked with the K-pop sensation, BLACKPINK. Their previous collaboration resulted in a series that featured interviews with the members, marking Netflix's first original K-pop content.

USA fans called up to feature in ENHYPEN's upcoming documentary

ENHYPEN, the young K-pop sensation, is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary, marking another milestone in their rise to fame. This isn't the group's first brush with documentary filmmaking, as they previously featured in BACKSTAGE: TXT x EN, a collaborative project with fellow boy group TXT, released on February 15, 2022.

The earlier documentary offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for their joint performance at the 2021 KBS Song Festival, showcasing interactions between members of both groups and providing insights into their thoughts and feelings.

Expand Tweet

With ENHYPEN's current success and growing popularity, the decision to create a feature documentary focused solely on them seems like a natural progression. Spearheading this project are acclaimed directors Caroline Suh, known for her work on the Netflix series BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky in 2020, and Cara Mones, one of the four directors behind the BLACKPINK project, who is expected to serve as the principal director.

Fans got wind of the upcoming documentary through a casting call posted on the official Instagram page of "Hello Sunshine," which was subsequently shared across various social media platforms like Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. However, the casting call is restricted to US residents only.

Beyond the casting details, no information is available about the specifics of the documentary. However, the involvement of esteemed directors like Caroline Suh and Cara Mones speaks volumes about the growing influence and impact of ENHYPEN within the global K-pop community.

Emerging from one of the "Big Four" entertainment companies in Korea, the group's commitment to continuous improvement and artistic growth has undoubtedly contributed to its appeal and success.

As anticipation builds for the release of the documentary, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of ENHYPEN and gain a greater understanding of the group's journey, both on and off the stage.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.