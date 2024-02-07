"My dreams are coming true": Fans ecstatic as the Grammy winner Laufey responds to TXT Yeonjun's mention of her during his recent Weverse livestream

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, TXT's Yeonjun kickstarted a Weverse livestream to engage with his fans. During the same livestream, when a fan asked the K-pop idol for some song recommendations, Yeonjun suggested some tracks by Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, which left many MOAs (TXT's fandom name) surprised since they didn't expect him to know about the female artist or her songs.

After the livestream, fans got so excited that they began to talk about how Yeonjun heaped praise on Laufey for her music. Subsequently, the Icelandic singer herself came across the messages online and responded to them. She stated that she was hoping to meet the K-pop idol in Seoul soon and also added that she was honored that the idol talked about her.

Expand Tweet

Given that both artists were born in the same year, fans also believe that they might get along well and can perhaps roll out a collaborative track, which would be a masterpiece.

Fans elated following the unexpected crossover between Grammy-winning singer Laufey and TXT's Yeonjun

The Icelandic singer, songwriter, cellist, and record producer Laufey is one of the most evolving artists in the Western music industry. Fans have been following her unique musical discography and rooting for her. Recently, the singer was recognized for her latest album titled Bewitched at the 2024 Grammy Awards as she bagged the trophy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

While fans continued to celebrate Laufey's prestigious award-winning moment, the singer also captivated netizens' attention with another incident, where K-pop sensation Yeonjun recommended her songs to fans during his recent livestream. The TXT member not only suggested a few of Laufey's songs but also continued to appreciate her music style.

Here's what TXT's Yeonjun stated:

"'Do you have any song recommendations?' Guys, I really love Laufey's music a lot. She's an artist the same age as me and it's crazy that she makes music like that. How does she come up with that? And her voice is so nice."

The K-pop idol further added:

"She's performing at a festival in Seoul and I really want to go but I don't know if I'll be able to. Please listen to Laufey's music, guys."

Expand Tweet

When a TXT fan posted the translated excerpt from Yeonjun's livestream on X, Laufey replied that she'd like to meet him when she comes to Seoul, South Korea.

Expand Tweet

On the work front, Laufey will be performing at the 2024 Seoul Jazz Festival on June 1, 2024, so fans hope that the two musicians can actually meet and hang out. Moreover, Laufey also responded to another fan post that talked about the TXT member's 2023 Holiday playlist back in December.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The idol added Laufey's single Christmas Dreaming to his playlist and also appreciated her vocals and her song's instrumentals. Laufey replied to the post stating that she was honored by the idol's words of appreciation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the two global artists already seem to be getting along really well, fans are anticipating a potential music collaboration between the two.