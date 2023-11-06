New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration: Everything we know so far

New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration has ushered in an exciting range of products designed to captivate both fashion enthusiasts and football aficionados. The Amsterdam-based streetwear brand Lack of Guidance, known for its unique take on football designs, has joined forces with Mitre to craft a stylish three-piece capsule.

This collaboration brings together Mitre's nostalgic football aesthetic and Lack of Guidance's contemporary, graphic-rich streetwear. Classic jersey silhouettes serve as the canvas for innovative graphics and prints, presenting a collection that is both trendy and sports-centric.

The collection, which includes a new tracksuit set and a corresponding T-shirt, is available for purchase on the official Lack of Guidance website. Interested buyers can explore the collection online.

New Mitre x Lack of Guidance garments are designed with recognizable logos

New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration (Image via Lack of Guidance website)

A standout item from the New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration is a meticulously crafted tracksuit set, accompanied by a matching T-shirt.

The pieces boast co-branded graphics, tailored detailing, and relaxed silhouettes, making them ideal for fashion-forward sports fans.

Distinctive logos and branding

Each garment in the collection proudly features Mitre and Lack of Guidance's distinct logos. These are subtly placed on the front and back, creating an understated yet unmistakable branding presence.

Center badge on tracksuit top

The black tracksuit top from the New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration also features a center badge, showcasing the logos and enhancing the top's visual appeal.

New Mitre and Lack of Guidance collaboration (Image via Lack of Guidance website)

Collaborative tracksuit bottoms

In the New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration, the tracksuit bottoms make a statement with their elegant light grey hue. The design thoughtfully curates a balance between style and function, turning an everyday garment into a piece of wearable art.

Strategically positioned on the trousers' left leg, the logos create a subtle yet impactful branding presence. This placement ensures visibility while maintaining a tasteful aesthetic, showcasing a nuanced approach to collaborative design.

Availability

For those eager to own a piece from this collection, it is available for immediate purchase through the Lack of Guidance website.

Lack of Guidance x Mitre Training Top: $212.85

Lack of Guidance x Mitre Training Pants: $174.37

Lack of Guidance x Mitre T-Shirt: $76.96

Alex Puffer Jacket: $381.20

Sport Socks: $22.85

Scott Knit Sweater: $163.54

Luc Jacket: $299.43

History of the collaboration

This isn't the first time Lack of Guidance has ventured into collaborations. However, the New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration marks a fresh and promising venture that showcases a harmonious blend of two brands' strengths in creating football-inspired streetwear.

The New Mitre x Lack of Guidance collaboration unveils a striking collection that artfully fuses the nostalgic allure of football culture with the cutting-edge trends of modern streetwear.

New Mitre and Lack of Guidance collaboration (Image via Twitter/@@sccrcollective)

The intricately designed co-branded graphics, alongside a properly curated color palette, underscore the exceptional craftsmanship and visionary aesthetic that define this partnership.

Every piece of this collection is a careful orchestration of style and homage to sports heritage.

With the entire collection readily available on Lack of Guidance's official website, it stands poised to captivate and resonate with enthusiasts who cherish the fusion of sport-inspired elegance and contemporary fashion flair.