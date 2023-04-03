New Naruto merch: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

To celebrate Naruto's 20th anniversary, Team Liquid dropped another Naruto collection on March 31, 2023. The latest collection starts at $35 and prices range up to $140 for clothing and $225 for a huge ramen keycap. The collection also includes computer accessories apart from sweaters and hoodies.

Team Liquid, a professional esports organization, is known for its dedication to player development, innovative training techniques, and commitment to winning. However, that's not all that the organization offers. It also has a wide range of merchandise including jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and more.

Team Liquid and Naruto's partnership began in 2021 and the collaboration created a collection of themed co-branded apparel. Later that same year, the two brands got back together to concentrate on the infamous antagonists of the franchise.

The new Team Liquid x Naruto collection includes new keyboard accessories

Keyboard accessories from Team Liquid x Naruto collection (Image via Team Liquid)

One of the special features of the new collection is that it provides various Naruto-themed computer accessories for the weebs.

It also has a Sasuke Keycap Base Kit, which contains Cherry profile, MX-compatible colored PBT keycaps in a white and blue presentation. This complements the Sasuke Numpad Kit and comes with a Sasuke Mouse Pad that is over three feet long. Three handmade keycaps have been manufactured as a finishing touch.

Team Liquid spoke about the 20-Year Anniversary Collection. They said that the collection is the organization's way to show appreciation for the series with "high quality, custom cut and sew garments with accessories" for the fans.

Streetwear mainstays have been upgraded with distinctive touches from each side to honor the heritage of both companies. The Uchiha Anorak, which incorporates Liquid's recognizable white and blue color scheme with eye-catching red lettering, referring to Sasuke, is the main attraction of outerwear.

A Kyuubi Twill Jacket has been added to the array of external layers. The jacket has the twin motifs of Naruto and Nine Tails on the dynamic reverse side of the garment. In addition, there is a reference made to Kakashi Hatake inside the collection's decorated vest. This vest contains accordion pockets scattered throughout.

There is also a selection of sweaters and hoodies that have been intentionally worn and damaged, and graphics that stand out all over the place. The bottoms that are offered include a Leaf Village Cargo Jogger, Sakura Skirt, and Active Shorts. The tops that are offered include a variety of shirts and a six-panel cap to round out the collection.

A perfect collection for fans with an affordable price range. All apparel is made from 100% Premium Heavyweight Cotton Fleece that feels comfortable in the skin and is available in both men's and women's sizes.

All these products are currently available on Team Liquid's official website. The price tag starts from $35 and goes up to $225.

