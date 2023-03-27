Why is Jojo Siwa buying baby clothes? Snapchat pregnancy bait stories spark backlash online 

JoJo Siwa is causing a stir on social media after teasing followers that she might be pregnant. She took to Snapchat to share an image of herself showing off her bloated belly alongside a bag of diapers. Several netizens are confused as to whether she is pregnant or not. Some internet users are also attacking her for clickbaiting her fans.
JoJo Siwa recently went viral after posting an image of herself on Snapchat. While at Target, she posed for the camera in front of the diaper aisle. While giving followers a glimpse of her swollen belly, she wrote in the picture- “Can’t wait.” She also attached a blue heart emoji and a baby emoji along with the caption.
In another social media post, the 19 year old posed next to a collection of baby clothes while showing fans her stomach yet again. She wrote in the caption- “BABY CLOTHES HAUL!!!!!”
Internet users have been left bewildered as to whether the Dance Moms star is actually pregnant.
Is JoJo Siwa carrying a child?
The YouTuber is not pregnant in reality. Several internet users confirmed that JoJo Siwa was collecting essentials for babies to donate to mothers in need. Twitter user @xoxoxomoe revealed:
“Say what you want about JoJo Siwa but her buying brand new baby clothes to send to expecting mothers and newborn babies families is so pure.”
Twitter user @siwa_gay also confirmed that Siwa was buying baby clothes “to give away.”
Despite the YouTuber having good intentions to collect baby clothes, internet users were angered by Siwa’s clickbait posts. Many found it insensitive that the youngster was joking about being pregnant. Others were simply displeased with the internet personality clickbaiting her followers. Twitter user @cardwelllll noted:
“Click baiting that you’re pregnant to giveaway baby clothes. I feel as though you manipulating people for clicks and revenue will not be evened out by the 30 people you help. How about some honesty, tell people you’re trying to help. Jojo Siwa you are a strange human.”
Several other internet users echoed the same sentiment. A few comments online read:
The YouTuber tricked followers into believing that she was pregnant just a few days ago.
Siwa recently took to her social media platform to showcase her bulgy tummy. She was lying on her back with one of her hands placed under her stomach. The influencer wrote in the post- “Team BOY or Team GIRL.”
Although it seems like Siwa was hinting that she was pregnant, she isn’t in reality. In the social media story posted right after the aforementioned one, she showed off her super toned body where her bloated stomach had seemingly disappeared.
In the aforementioned post, she had also attached a sticker that read “Food Baby,” which fans failed to notice.
Although the YouTuber is teasing fans that she is pregnant and she is not in reality, she has been a victim to internet rumors. In June 2022, several rumors of Siwa being pregnant spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Responding to the misinformation, the YouTuber said online- “Apparently I’m pregnant. God, I love TikTok.”