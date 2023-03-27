Why is Jojo Siwa buying baby clothes? Snapchat pregnancy bait stories spark backlash online 

JoJo Siwa is causing a stir on social media after teasing followers that she might be pregnant. She took to Snapchat to share an image of herself showing off her bloated belly alongside a bag of diapers. Several netizens are confused as to whether she is pregnant or not. Some internet users are also attacking her for clickbaiting her fans.

JoJo Siwa recently went viral after posting an image of herself on Snapchat. While at Target, she posed for the camera in front of the diaper aisle. While giving followers a glimpse of her swollen belly, she wrote in the picture- “Can’t wait.” She also attached a blue heart emoji and a baby emoji along with the caption.

In another social media post, the 19 year old posed next to a collection of baby clothes while showing fans her stomach yet again. She wrote in the caption- “BABY CLOTHES HAUL!!!!!”

JoJo Siwa teases followers about pregnancy (Image via u/strangerinthealphsss/ Reddit and cardwelllll/Twitter)

Internet users have been left bewildered as to whether the Dance Moms star is actually pregnant.

Is JoJo Siwa carrying a child?

The YouTuber is not pregnant in reality. Several internet users confirmed that JoJo Siwa was collecting essentials for babies to donate to mothers in need. Twitter user @xoxoxomoe revealed:

“Say what you want about JoJo Siwa but her buying brand new baby clothes to send to expecting mothers and newborn babies families is so pure.”

Twitter user @siwa_gay also confirmed that Siwa was buying baby clothes “to give away.”

Despite the YouTuber having good intentions to collect baby clothes, internet users were angered by Siwa’s clickbait posts. Many found it insensitive that the youngster was joking about being pregnant. Others were simply displeased with the internet personality clickbaiting her followers. Twitter user @cardwelllll noted:

“Click baiting that you’re pregnant to giveaway baby clothes. I feel as though you manipulating people for clicks and revenue will not be evened out by the 30 people you help. How about some honesty, tell people you’re trying to help. Jojo Siwa you are a strange human.”

Several other internet users echoed the same sentiment. A few comments online read:

✨ @embecxx jojo siwa joking that she’s pregnant because she ate a lot of food and her stomach expanded is not okay and going to get her cancelled. her fan base is little girls who don’t understand how babies are made and they know she is openly gay so it forces parents to explain… jojo siwa joking that she’s pregnant because she ate a lot of food and her stomach expanded is not okay and going to get her cancelled. her fan base is little girls who don’t understand how babies are made and they know she is openly gay so it forces parents to explain…

zee 🪩🕺🏻 @stohrmie why is jojo siwa pretending to be pregnant ??? like there are so many other things you can do for some clout baby why is jojo siwa pretending to be pregnant ??? like there are so many other things you can do for some clout baby

Sid @Sidnyluvsmoney Anyone else find it disrespectful for Jojo Siwa to pretend to be pregnant and is literally buying baby clothes and doing full on hauls. Just weird lmao. Anyone else find it disrespectful for Jojo Siwa to pretend to be pregnant and is literally buying baby clothes and doing full on hauls. Just weird lmao.

Lady @_alexxbby_ Jojo siwa being weird , pretending to be pregnant and shopping for baby clothes while always exposing her non pregnant belly … I’m about to remove her from my daughters YT. Jojo siwa being weird , pretending to be pregnant and shopping for baby clothes while always exposing her non pregnant belly … I’m about to remove her from my daughters YT.

eepy @atsucatsu i really liked jojo siwa but her clickbait baby content is getting on my nerves i really liked jojo siwa but her clickbait baby content is getting on my nerves😭😭😭

s @YsunnyshayY28 is jojo siwa actually pregnant or is she lying & acting like she is because i heard its a “food baby” but its kinda dumb to keep people thinking shes actually pregnant or that she is lying is jojo siwa actually pregnant or is she lying & acting like she is because i heard its a “food baby” but its kinda dumb to keep people thinking shes actually pregnant or that she is lying

Sarah Beauchamp @_sarahbeau_ Jojo siwa needa stop trolling that she is pregnant. Its not funny anymore 🤷‍♀️ if u pregnant get a ultrasound and post that not the food babies Jojo siwa needa stop trolling that she is pregnant. Its not funny anymore 🤷‍♀️ if u pregnant get a ultrasound and post that not the food babies

Noemi @noemi_49 Cringe & Weird!! I had to search on Twitter to see WTF is going on with @Snapchat constantly putting Jojo Siwa stories on my timeline to find out she’s faking she’s pregnant and going baby shoppingCringe & Weird!! I had to search on Twitter to see WTF is going on with @Snapchat constantly putting Jojo Siwa stories on my timeline to find out she’s faking she’s pregnant and going baby shopping 😖😖 Cringe & Weird!!

The YouTuber tricked followers into believing that she was pregnant just a few days ago.

Siwa recently took to her social media platform to showcase her bulgy tummy. She was lying on her back with one of her hands placed under her stomach. The influencer wrote in the post- “Team BOY or Team GIRL.”

Although it seems like Siwa was hinting that she was pregnant, she isn’t in reality. In the social media story posted right after the aforementioned one, she showed off her super toned body where her bloated stomach had seemingly disappeared.

In the aforementioned post, she had also attached a sticker that read “Food Baby,” which fans failed to notice.

Although the YouTuber is teasing fans that she is pregnant and she is not in reality, she has been a victim to internet rumors. In June 2022, several rumors of Siwa being pregnant spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Responding to the misinformation, the YouTuber said online- “Apparently I’m pregnant. God, I love TikTok.”

