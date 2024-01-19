New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024: Tickets, where to buy, prices, lineup, dates, & all you need to know

The New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 25, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 2024 edition will be the festival's 52nd edition, having been first held in 1970 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new edition of the festival, which will feature performances by musical acts such as The Rolling Stones, Heart, Greta Van Fleet, Foo Fighters, The Beach Boys, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of the festival.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for sale on a per-week basis. General tickets are priced at $290 for the Early Bird category and $320 for the Advance ticket for Weekend 1, and at $465 and $495 for Weekend 2.

General Plus tickets are priced at $499 and $549 for Weekend 1 and $749 and $799 for Weekend 2. Big Chief VIP tickets are priced at $1850 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $2550 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.

Grand Marshall VIP tickets are priced at $1750 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $2350 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.

Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets are priced at $950 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $1350 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.

All tickets are exclusive of processing fees and thus subject to said fees and any service taxes that may be applicable. Tickets can be purchased either from AXS or from the official website of the festival.

New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 lineup

The New Orleans Jazz Festival is rolling out its biggest edition yet this year, with the expansion of the festival into an eight-day event, and the organizers are bringing along a lineup filled with some of the biggest names in the industry to match said expansion, including headliners The Rolling Stones as well as Foo Fighters and others.

The top lineup for the New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 is given below for each weekend:

New Orleans Jazz Festival Weekend 1:

Chris Stapleton

The Killers

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Jon Batiste

Vampire Weekend

Heart

Widespread Panic

The Revivalists

Fantasia

The Beach Boys

Big Freedia

Kem, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Allman Betts Band

Stephen Marley

Cimafunk

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Robert Cray Band

Hurray For The Riff Raff

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas

Bomba Estéreo of Colombia

Rebirth Brass Band

Joe Louis Walker

Hot 8 Brass Band

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Oumou Sangaré of Mali

Mokoomba of Zimbabwe

Charles Lloyd featuring Gerald Clayton

Larry Grenadier & Marcus Gilmore

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Ruthie Foster

New Orleans Jazz Festival Weekend 2:

The Rolling Stones

Foo Fighters

Neil Young Crazy Horse

HOZIER

Queen Latifah

Greta Van Fleet

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Bonnie Raitt

Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band

Earth, Wind & Fire

Irma Thomas

Joe Bonamassa

Steel Pulse

The Uptown Ruler Cyril Neville

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Jeffrey Osborne

Rhiannon Giddens

Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Terence Blanchard: FLOW

Grupo Niche of Colombia

Dumpstaphunk

The Radiators

Allison Russell

The Wallflowers

Samara Joy

The Soul Rebels

Nickel Creek

PJ Morton

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Samantha Fish

Tower of Power

Anders Osborne

Marcia Ball

Sonny Landreth

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers

Tab Benoit

Dragon Smoke

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

The New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 features hundreds more artists, all of whose names can be found on the festival's official website. The festival is funded by the Shell Oil Company and run by the non-profit New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc.