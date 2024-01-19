New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024: Tickets, where to buy, prices, lineup, dates, & all you need to know

The New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 25, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The 2024 edition will be the festival's 52nd edition, having been first held in 1970 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new edition of the festival, which will feature performances by musical acts such as The Rolling Stones, Heart, Greta Van Fleet, Foo Fighters, The Beach Boys, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of the festival.
Tickets for the festival are currently available for sale on a per-week basis. General tickets are priced at $290 for the Early Bird category and $320 for the Advance ticket for Weekend 1, and at $465 and $495 for Weekend 2.
General Plus tickets are priced at $499 and $549 for Weekend 1 and $749 and $799 for Weekend 2. Big Chief VIP tickets are priced at $1850 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $2550 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.
Grand Marshall VIP tickets are priced at $1750 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $2350 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.
Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets are priced at $950 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 1 and at $1350 plus up to $500 additional for parking and shuttles for Weekend 2.
All tickets are exclusive of processing fees and thus subject to said fees and any service taxes that may be applicable. Tickets can be purchased either from AXS or from the official website of the festival.
New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 lineup
The New Orleans Jazz Festival is rolling out its biggest edition yet this year, with the expansion of the festival into an eight-day event, and the organizers are bringing along a lineup filled with some of the biggest names in the industry to match said expansion, including headliners The Rolling Stones as well as Foo Fighters and others.
The top lineup for the New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 is given below for each weekend:
New Orleans Jazz Festival Weekend 1:
- Chris Stapleton
- The Killers
- Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
- Jon Batiste
- Vampire Weekend
- Heart
- Widespread Panic
- The Revivalists
- Fantasia
- The Beach Boys
- Big Freedia
- Kem, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- The Allman Betts Band
- Stephen Marley
- Cimafunk
- Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
- The Robert Cray Band
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas
- Bomba Estéreo of Colombia
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Joe Louis Walker
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation
- Oumou Sangaré of Mali
- Mokoomba of Zimbabwe
- Charles Lloyd featuring Gerald Clayton
- Larry Grenadier & Marcus Gilmore
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Ruthie Foster
New Orleans Jazz Festival Weekend 2:
- The Rolling Stones
- Foo Fighters
- Neil Young Crazy Horse
- HOZIER
- Queen Latifah
- Greta Van Fleet
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Bonnie Raitt
- Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Irma Thomas
- Joe Bonamassa
- Steel Pulse
- The Uptown Ruler Cyril Neville
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Jeffrey Osborne
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- Terence Blanchard: FLOW
- Grupo Niche of Colombia
- Dumpstaphunk
- The Radiators
- Allison Russell
- The Wallflowers
- Samara Joy
- The Soul Rebels
- Nickel Creek
- PJ Morton
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Samantha Fish
- Tower of Power
- Anders Osborne
- Marcia Ball
- Sonny Landreth
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
- Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers
- Tab Benoit
- Dragon Smoke
- Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
The New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 features hundreds more artists, all of whose names can be found on the festival's official website. The festival is funded by the Shell Oil Company and run by the non-profit New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc.