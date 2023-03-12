New Scream and Ghostface merch: How to buy them?

Dumbgood, the premiere lifestyle and streetwear label, has just unveiled a brand new merch collection based off of Scream, the American slasher franchise, which features six films, a TV series, games, and more. The Dumbgoods label, which was founded in 2017 by Justin Deanda and Amelia Muqbel, has always put an emphasis on the 90s nostalgia featuring TV shows, films, and icons of the decade.

The brand has now revealed a merch based on Scream and its protagonist Ghostface. The label's latest merch offers apparel and accessory pieces including tees, shorts, sweatpants, and more. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Dumbgoods on March 10, 2023.

More about Dumbgood's "Scream and Ghostface" merch, featuring apparel and accessories

The newly released Dumbgood's Scream and Ghostface merch, which features apparel and accessory items (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Irving, Texas-based streetwear label Dumbgood has often released and produced limited-edition collections of accessories and clothing inspired by several pop-culture trends. The label, which appeals to nostalgia and presents unique products based on the same, has now launched the latest Scream and Ghostface merch in partnership with Bioworld.

The premiere lifestyle label specializes in unique and elevated licensed products from Bioworld. The product line captures the horror and trepidation of the series and franchise through its thrilling fashion wear, which every consumer can wear with pride.

The entire collection serves grunge fashion vibes and pays proper homage to the iconic slasher film series. Check out what the entire collection features:

1) Scream poster big print sweatpants, which can be availed at a retail price of $90.

2) Ghostface repeat mask bucket hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $26.

3) Ghostface repeat mask lounge shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $52.

4) Ghostface repeat mask cropped long sleeve, which can be availed at a retail price of $42.

5) Scream poster mini messenger bag, which can be availed at a retail price of $38.

6) Poster big print hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

The thrilling assortment mostly focuses on the film franchise and its main characters, including Ghostface. The collection's hoodie features a digital print of the horror franchise's poster, a pouch pocket, and a drawstring hood.

A similar poster is printed digitally upon the sweatpants and the mini messenger bag. The sweatpants also feature printed graphics on the legs and banded cuffs to provide a relaxed unisex fit. The hoodie and sweatpants are made out of fleece, 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

Lastly, the messenger bag comes constructed in dimensions of 9.25'' H X 6.5'' W X 2.25'' D, and features embroidered artwork of the poster. Accessibility is added with an adjustable webbing strap, interior mesh zip pockets, top zipper pockets, and a side velcro pocket.

Other than the poster apparel and accessories, a Ghostface assortment is also included in the collection. The assortment features popular graphics of Ghostface's character in the film. Ghostface graphics are also added to the cropped top, bucket hat, and lounge shorts.The cropped sweatshirt features a ribbed crewneck pattern, while the shorts feature drawstrings and side pockets.

The collection pieces come constructed out of 100% french terry cotton and are designed with elegance. Interested readers can check out the official website to learn more about the collection.

