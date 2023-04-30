“New villain for The Joker movie”: Netizens troll Julia Fox as actor attends an event in Washington with a daring look

Italian-American actress Julia Fox was trolled online after she attended Elle magazine's Women of Impact Celebration in Washington D.C. with a dramatic look.

On April 28, the 33-year-old star arrived at the Ciel Social Club for an event that honored women who have made a mark on the world. For the event, Fox wore a Brianna Andalore-inspired ensemble with her signature elegant style.

The actress wore a cream silk Wiederhoeft skirt with an elegant full-sleeved blouse and a corset bodice to complete her ensemble. She also carried an Alexander McQueen jeweled handbag worth $2,890.

She donned a VANN choker and a purple pearl pendant, while her hands stood out with a huge floral ring and multiple bangles on her wrist. Giuseppe Zanotti's copper-colored pointed boots completed her ensemble.

However, it was Julia Fox's makeup that stood out the most, inspired by the 1700s style with white chalky face powder and purple lipstick. She also highlighted her eyebrows and outer lips with a black lining.

However the actress' efforts were trolled online, with one of the users stating:

Twitter reactions on Julia Fox's look

After Julia Fox's dramatic look for Elle magazine's Women of Impact Celebration went viral, Twitterati trolled her. Several users were shocked to see the actress' choice of appearance and compared her to a "corpse," "alien" and even a "Pokemon."

Others were simply unimpressed by her dress and makeup, with one of them comparing her to Marilyn Manson.

KiKi Kimbro @kikikimbro @JonLemire Why does it look like she ran there immediately after shoplifting at OshKosh B’Gosh @JonLemire Why does it look like she ran there immediately after shoplifting at OshKosh B’Gosh

Shan. @WomanInCanna @JonLemire Is this real? My brain cannot process this image at all. @JonLemire Is this real? My brain cannot process this image at all.

Linda Ajello @mamajello @JonLemire @brianstelter Why did she choose to look so bizarre? Also, her dress bodice looks sooo uncomfortably tight. @JonLemire @brianstelter Why did she choose to look so bizarre? Also, her dress bodice looks sooo uncomfortably tight.

jaimï 🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸🌻🏳️‍🌈🌻 @jaimi85012502 @JonLemire @SusanInDelaware This is a still from the next Hunger Games prequel, you can’t fool me @JonLemire @SusanInDelaware This is a still from the next Hunger Games prequel, you can’t fool me

Several other famous names like Amy Klobuchar, Gisele Fetterman, Jill Harris, Ashley Harris, Wendy Osefo, and Winnie Harlow amongst others were also in attendance.

This is not the first time that Julia Fox has made headlines for her unusual dressing style. Back in November 2022, the actress attended the CFDA Fashion Awards with an equally dramatic appearance.

She had wet-looking gray hair and was dressed in a black cut-out gown that exposed her lower back and displayed a black bandeau top and black intimates.

For a futuristic appearance, she also wore silver ear chains, bleached eyebrows, and black eyeliner. While speaking about her look, she explained her inspiration stating:

"This is a love letter to getting older. We’re embracing getting older.”

Several other personalities like Gigi Hadid, Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Cher, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian also attended the event at the time.

Julia Fox rose to prominence in 2019 by starring in Josh and Benny Safdie's directorial film, Uncut Gem alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield, Keith William Richards, Warren Finkelstein, and Mesfin Lamengo.

